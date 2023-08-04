Home » Examining the Proposed Bill for the Establishment of the Health Assistant: Will It Bring Real Change in the Health Sector?
Examining the Proposed Bill for the Establishment of the Health Assistant: Will It Bring Real Change in the Health Sector?

Examining the Proposed Bill for the Establishment of the Health Assistant: Will It Bring Real Change in the Health Sector?

## Health Assistant: A Potential Solution or Another Political Maneuver?

In the latest development within the ever-changing landscape of healthcare policy, a new bill proposing the establishment of the role of Health Assistant has emerged. Presented by Forza Italia deputy De Palma last May, this proposal seeks to bring about a renewed focus on the Social-Health Care Operator (OSS). However, skeptics question whether this bill will truly bring about the much-needed changes or if it is merely another attempt to make the turbulent world of health policies shine.

Upon closer examination, the proposed text appears reminiscent of the now-extinct general nurse. While there are positive aspects to consider, such as the absence of a name similar to existing roles, the similarities in the practice areas and competencies raise concerns. It remains to be seen if the Health Assistant will truly bring a fresh approach to the field or simply be a rebranded version of previous roles.

One of the bill’s ambitious goals is to address the issue of unemployment and the shortage of nursing personnel. However, the proposed solution of relying heavily on regional training raises concerns about potential disparities in the quality of education. This could perpetuate existing inequalities, much like what is currently observed in the training of OSS.

A noteworthy advancement in the bill is the establishment of a Professional Order dedicated to Health Assistants and Social-Healthcare Operators. This national body, with its own code of ethics, aims to distinguish itself from the existing FNOPI (National Federation of Professional Nurses) and include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within its framework. This move could potentially reduce FNOPI’s political influence, especially considering that the number of OSSs in Italy now exceeds that of nurses.

However, as is often the case, the fate of the bill will depend on the committee discussions it undergoes. Significant changes may be made before it is approved. It is not uncommon for seemingly revolutionary proposals to falter during the legislative process, as witnessed in previous attempts during past legislatures.

Only time will tell if the proposed establishment of the Health Assistant role will lead to substantial improvements in the healthcare sector or if it will join the ranks of previous failed reform attempts. As the bill navigates the complex web of politics and policy-making, stakeholders and the public alike will closely monitor its progress and the potential impact on the future of healthcare in Italy.

