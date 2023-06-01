Exams and visits to the pharmacy, the trial starts in the Marche region «An optimization of services»

Of Antony Bomba (photo in Giusy Marinelli)

From tomorrow 1 June, health care in our region will be increasingly close. Word of the councilor Filippo Saltamartini at the press conference to present the ‘pharmacy of services’ project.

In fact, a series of exams and visits will start on an experimental basis to be carried out in one of the 266 pharmacies that have joined the initiative. The experimentation phase will end on December 31st and will be free thanks to the funding of the Ministry of Health of 1.4 million euros. Then, if we continue, and everything will depend on the results, we will have to pay for the services.

At the moment, as mentioned, about half of the Marche pharmacies have joined for a number of citizens covered estimated at 40,000. With this system we plan to lighten the workload of healthcare facilities and in particular of emergency rooms, as well as reaching the most peripheral areas of our Region, increasingly deprived of general practitioners and paediatricians.

But what services will be found in the pharmacies that have accepted the trial? First of all, the conciliation of pharmaceutical therapies when there are more than 5 drugs taken by the patient, examination through pressure Holter and cardiac Holter, electrocardiogram and spirometry, measurement of type 2 diabetes, examinations on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, verification and control of colon screening and the commitment to integrate electronic health records. All the data will then flow into a mega platform which, not surprisingly, will be active from tomorrow. It will then be up to the pharmacist to direct the tests to a specialist for the precise diagnosis and its relative severity.

«The project – began the series of interventions Saltamartini – was approved on May 30 last year and finally becomes operational. Furthermore, I stress that the regional social and health plan approved in recent days by the Council and awaiting the council’s resolution, provides for an even closer collaboration with pharmacies. We are the first region – he concluded – among those considered small to provide all the services provided. It’s not little.”

Antonio Draisci, head of the regional health department, instead emphasized the fact that «the capillarity of pharmacies in our area is a role of immense value. And, the pharmacy, with these services, will be ever closer to the citizen, alleviating their suffering and increasingly satisfying their needs”.

The vice president of the Chamber of Deputies and president of the Order of Italian Pharmacists Andrea Mandelli, connected remotely: «Since 2005 it has been pointed out that the role of the pharmacy has changed over time. Finally here we are. And as we have fulfilled our task during the covid, with swabs and vaccines, we will do the same with these new services ».

The president of the Marche region Francesco Acquaroli underlined that for him “healthcare is experiencing a difficult moment for a thousand reasons. Therefore, every step towards optimizing the services offered is an important milestone because it improves the response. Therefore – he concluded – the network of pharmacies was and remains a heritage on which we must draw”.

The Senator Luigi D’Ambrosio Lettieri, president of the Cannavò foundation, congratulated «The Marche Region for this remarkable step forward. Ditto for pharmacies for commitment and availability. All demonstrated a keen sense of responsibility. The adhesion was very high».

Marco Cossolo national president of Ferdefarma: “I will never stop remembering how the Marches are at the forefront because they are the first to fully include all the services envisaged by the agreement reached, acting as a laboratory for everyone”.

A concept reiterated by the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato: «A greeting to all. I congratulate you because you were the first Region to decline all the services provided. Because we’re behind and covid has exposed all our shortcomings. And pharmacies will increasingly become an indispensable link in health dispensing. Because there are pharmacies everywhere and their tangible and intangible value is increasingly becoming a value to put into the system».

Marco Meconi representative of rural pharmacies and vice president of Federfarma Marche: «A great job awaits us but we are ready. Thanks to the regional offices and in particular to the figure of Luigi Patrignani».

Luca Pierinational vice president of Assofarma: «The Marche Region has been taken as an example for years and, I assure you, it doesn’t happen every day that you get this kind of contribution from people like Patrignani and his offices».

Andrea Avitabile, president of Federfarma Marche: «We are increasingly projected towards the pharmacy of services. We acted promptly and our response time will get better and better. I assure you.”