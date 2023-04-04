«In Italy the oncological screening programs for the breast cancerof the neck of the uterus he was born in colon rectum are considered essential levels of assistance (Lea) and this means that they must be guaranteed to all citizens who are entitled to them – he explains Paula Mantellinidirector of theNational screening observatory (Ons), which is based at the Institute for the Study, Prevention and Oncological Network of Florence (Ispro) —. As of today it is expected that all women between the ages of 50 and 69 receive a letter of invitation from their Health Authority every two years to perform a free mammography. Furthermore, all citizens between 50 and 70 they have the right, always every two years, to perform the test for the search for occult blood in the faeces (test Sof). Finally, every three years for women between 25 and 64 years old the Pap test is foreseen, which is gradually being replaced by the examination that searches for the Papillomavirus (Hpv), which is more effective and to be repeated every five years”.