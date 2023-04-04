Home Health Exams for the early diagnosis of cancer: what they are and who has the right to have them done for free
Health

Exams for the early diagnosis of cancer: what they are and who has the right to have them done for free

by admin
Exams for the early diagnosis of cancer: what they are and who has the right to have them done for free

At the end of September 2022, the European Union has expanded the recommendations, involving younger and older people in the tests already recommended and proposing new tests, inserted to increase the ability to intercept cancer at the first symptoms. On some fronts, however, our country is already at the forefront.

«In Italy the oncological screening programs for the breast cancerof the neck of the uterus he was born in colon rectum are considered essential levels of assistance (Lea) and this means that they must be guaranteed to all citizens who are entitled to them – he explains Paula Mantellinidirector of theNational screening observatory (Ons), which is based at the Institute for the Study, Prevention and Oncological Network of Florence (Ispro) —. As of today it is expected that all women between the ages of 50 and 69 receive a letter of invitation from their Health Authority every two years to perform a free mammography. Furthermore, all citizens between 50 and 70 they have the right, always every two years, to perform the test for the search for occult blood in the faeces (test Sof). Finally, every three years for women between 25 and 64 years old the Pap test is foreseen, which is gradually being replaced by the examination that searches for the Papillomavirus (Hpv), which is more effective and to be repeated every five years”.

April 4, 2023 | 06:44

(©) breaking latest news

See also  "Makaisenki DISGAEA 6" DLC has successively released supplementary cultivation content "Consumable Items" on the shelves "Makaisenki Desgaia 6"

You may also like

first case in the world in India –...

“Eat crickets? Be careful, they bring new diseases”...

Press invitation to the DAV Economic Forum and...

dozens of wounded, dynamics and relief

Action plan to improve drug therapy safety in...

High blood pressure, even traffic noise in the...

Here are 5 properties of fennel that you...

What is Acmella oleracea, the anti-wrinkle plant used...

Terra Amara, previews of today’s episode, April 4,...

GF Vip, Antonella Fiordelisi against Micol Incorvaia: “I’m...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy