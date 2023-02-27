On the thirtieth anniversary of the opening of the first aid at the Policlinico, the new emergency area of ​​the university hospital was inaugurated this morning. A single block, covering almost four thousand square metres, equipped with new technology and with a subdivision of spaces designed to rapidly ensure the patient all the highly specialized care and treatments. In fact, from the new emergency room it will be possible to immediately access departments dedicated to life-saving interventions and treatments, from resuscitation to cardiology to operating theatres, directly connected to intensive care.

“Finally the Polyclinic – says the president of the Region Renato Schifani – is equipped with a welcoming emergency room complete with operating theaters and post-operative surgical hospitalization. A new and avant-garde emergency-urgency area. We managed to give an acceleration and a decisive boost to the completion of the works, thanks to the fruitful collaboration between the University of Palermo and the contracting company.Special thanks go to commissioner Salvatore Iacolino for the great impetus given in recent months for the acceleration in the completion of the First aid and emergency areas, very delicate and sensitive areas of healthcare – concludes the president – must be tailored to the suffering person who needs immediate care and attention. has made every effort to ensure that we can turn the page in this sector as well”.

The works of the new emergency area, which began in March 2021 with an expected duration of 4 months, were contracted out by the regional commissioner structure for the Covid emergency. After repeated postponements, which risked creating yet another unfinished project, the works resumed at a rapid pace last December, allowing today’s opening.

“We have achieved an important goal – comments the Extraordinary Commissioner of the university hospital, Salvatore Iacolino – for which I must thank all those who have worked hard in recent months with great dedication and self-sacrifice. I express my gratitude to the commissioner structure for the strengthening of the Sicilian hospital network, to the RUP of the works, the director of the civil engineering Giuseppe Nogara, to the Prevention department of the ASP, to the emergency, surgery, and administrative departments of the Polyclinic, and again to the president of the School of Medicine, to the municipal administration, to the Rector, with whom there is total agreement on the objectives to be achieved, and to all the professionals and staff of the Polyclinic who made this inauguration possible with a great spirit of sacrifice. I thank the president of the Region, Renato Schifani, and the councilor for health, Giovanna Volo, for the trust placed in my person and the daily support that has allowed the achievement of this epochal goal for the Policlinico hospital of Palermo “.

The manager continues: “The new emergency area will be able to give an appropriate response to the health needs of our region. With these spaces, we overcome the structural difficulty that has so far characterized the emergency area with the emergency room and resuscitation located in distant buildings, a criticality that was particularly evident in the crucial period of the pandemic. The new structure has a more functional set-up with a single block which, when fully operational, will allow for the reduction of ambulance movements between the structures in the emergency area, concentrating human and technological resources”.

The cost for the completion of the emergency area complex faced by the Reason with its commissioner structure for the Covid emergency is around six million euros overall. The company has committed a further 500,000 euros of its budget for further complementary works. The plexus is built on seismic insulators and systems that guarantee continuity of operation even under seismic stress. Among the innovations, also a compressed air system which in a few seconds transports, through a 25 millimeter diameter tube, the test tubes with the blood samples to be analyzed from the emergency room to the analysis laboratory, 600 meters away.

The emergency room has large spaces, with a binary triage, evaluation and clinical treatment area with 3 green and yellow code rooms and 2 red code rooms, and an intensive short observation area equipped with 10 high-tech monitoring and support stations hemodynamic and respiratory. On the first floor, 24 high-tech and computerized multi-purpose intensive care, post-operative and neuroresuscitation beds are already operational: the full data digital folder is also active. In the left wing of the same floor, where there are already two operating theaters dedicated to general surgical emergencies with 28 beds, 4 new operating theaters have been created, equipped with latest generation instruments, and 26 new surgical hospitalization places highly complex in addition to the ten vascular surgery beds already present.

The structures are all interconnected in terms of logistics and systems. The emergency unit is in fact also connected to cardiac surgery, equipped with another 7 intensive care beds, which welcomes patients from all over western Sicily, both electively and in emergencies. The radiological area is equipped with advanced imaging diagnostics of the latest generation. The new 128-slice Tac will be activated by 18 March, while the remote-controlled radiodiagnostic exams will come into operation on 7 March. In the meantime, Iacolino has obtained from the company “Heart Life”, in charge of the transport of hospitalized users, the willingness to provide, free of charge, starting today, an additional ambulance with rescuer driver available to the emergency area exclusively to transport patients from the emergency room to the central radiology facility of the Polyclinic for the execution of radiodiagnostic tests. There is also the necessary funding to create the cardiological intensive care and the new hemodynamics equipped for the activity of the Heart Team, with a team made up of cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, hemodynamists, anesthetists, resuscitators and interventional radiologists.

Outside, a covered area has been created for the comfort of the patients’ families, equipped with benches, a table, and vending machines for drinks and snacks. The regional councilor for health, Giovanna Volo adds: “It is with the utmost satisfaction that today we inaugurate this new emergency area of ​​the Palermo Polyclinic. It is an emergency room with adequate rooms and equipped with everything that may be necessary to give the right responses to citizens’ needs.An important result which is the result – says the commissioner – also of the great interest and commitment that this regional government has already put in the first days after taking office, working diligently so that they are resolved as soon as possible all the difficulties of an operational and bureaucratic nature in the shortest possible time. The commitment of Commissioner Salvatore Iacolino is also significant, which has made it possible to arrive at this moment with the utmost punctuality. An important objective also for the strategic role that this center will play in the general coordination of hospital facilities in the Palermo metropolitan area in the coming months”.

For the rector Massimo Midiri “the inauguration of the new emergency-urgency area is a result of absolute importance for the whole territory. Thus the strategic and health role of the Giaccone University Hospital is strengthened, which is both a training hospital for future doctors and a very important structure that offers assistance to a very large population to which it is able to ensure the treatments and cures may need with excellent performance. This is a first and fundamental goal achieved thanks to a renewed and profitable synergy between the reference institutional figures which has given a clear change of gear to the strengthening of the Polyclinic with precise programmatic objectives that will certainly lead to further future developments. I sincerely thank – concludes Midiri – the president of the Schifani Region, the commissioner Volo, the commissioner Iacolino, as well as all the staff involved, for their precious, concrete and decisive commitment”.

Finally, the declarations of Mayor Lagalla: “Finally we are here to celebrate an arrival point and hopefully a starting point. Today we tell a story whose power button was pushed in 1995. Today we have an opportunity, after this emergency area was blocked for years.The new emergency room was the subject of a brilliant final acceleration that gives the city and the people of Palermo an emergency area worthy of the name which, however, also constitutes the beginning of a new phase of overall rethinking of Palermo assistance in the interest of the city and with the contribution of work, commitment and realization of all the institutions, starting with the regional government, which has demonstrated its capacity for commitment, the municipal administration, the university and the healthcare in the complex of its competences and its articulations”.