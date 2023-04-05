Hamburg – 5. April 2023

1422 specialists for 35 indications

In cooperation with the research institute MINQ

After STERN published the large list of doctors as a special issue for the second year in a row in February, the magazine is now adding specialists in the regions. An article on the study will be published in the issue (issue 15/2023, in stores from today), the complete lists are below www.stern.de/regionale-aerzte/ viewable. For the regional overview, STERN also works with the independent research institute MINQ, which has more than 20 years of experience in compiling lists of medical specialists and clinics.

Sorted by 35 indications, the STERN names 1422 physicians in its study “Germany’s Excellent Regional Doctors”. Due to multiple awards, there are a total of 1555 recommendations for complaints from high blood pressure to venous diseases. The lists are the result of extensive journalistic research. The starting point are resident specialists and clinicians in a region. Detailed information on the methodology at www.minq-media.de/stern-regio/.