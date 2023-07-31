“Excellent result Italy, let’s move forward”

Printable version

Press release no. 41

Release date July 28, 2023

Pnrr, Schillaci: “Excellent result for Italy, let’s move forward”

“Great satisfaction for Italy’s excellent result on the implementation of the Pnrr. Europe rewards the good work of the government led by Giorgia Meloni and as Ministry of Health we will continue to make our contribution to achieving the objectives, as we have done in these months of intense work. Go on”.

This is what the Minister of Health declares, Orazio Schillaci.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

