Exceptional event: British twins are born at exactly the same time

In a remarkably rare medical phenomenon, a British mother has given birth to twins at the same time, The Mirror reports. While Diane McLaren and her husband Daniel were prepared to have two babies, they were surprised when both children were born at the exact same time. Giving birth at University Hospital Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, Molly and Mickey McLaren were born in the same contraction – Molly feet first and Mickey head first.

The hospital’s doctors and nurses were so fascinated by this rare birth event that they came to Diane’s room to see the famous twins, according to The Mirror. When Diane went to register the birth of the twins a few weeks later, the hospital had to confirm the extraordinary circumstances before the birth certificates could state that the two children were born at the same time.

Mother was completely confused

Diane, who is already a mother of five, said she thought Mickey was stuck during the birth. She gave a powerful push and shortly thereafter both babies were born almost simultaneously. The Mirror quotes Diane opening up about her confusion when the midwife told her both babies were already there. She could hardly believe that she had given birth to both children at the same time.

Diane previously experienced a pregnancy loss

The story of the twin birth spread quickly around the hospital, attracting many curious doctors and hospital staff, according to The Mirror. Diane and Daniel, 34, who works at Warburtons, experienced the loss of a pregnancy in 2021. Their joy was all the greater when they became parents again the following year. The two already have three other children.

During an early ultrasound, they discovered not just one healthy baby, but two. Diane was induced at 37 weeks gestation and after more than 12 hours of labor Molly and Mickey were born. While Molly weighed 2.42 kilograms, her brother had a slightly higher birth weight at 3.03 kilograms. Diane stressed to Mirror that the birth was a lot more painful than her previous births.

