The publication of the sixth Report of the “Sentieri” study on polluted sites raises alarm again about the “excess risk for cancer and other pathologies in residents”, also detected in Porto Marghera. For this reason, the city councilor Gianfranco Bettin (Venezia Verde Progressista) has filed a question so that the city may deepen its studies.

The February 23 study took stock of the state of health of the population in areas of national interest for land reclamation (Sin), financed by the Ministry of Health and coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health. On the basis of this survey, the councilor explained, the 6.2 million inhabitants of the 46 sites studied (39 of national interest and 7 of regional interest) including Porto Marghera, suffer from “an altered state of health” because ” the global estimates give a picture that highlights an excess of mortality and hospitalization compared to the rest of the population” and “a conspicuous health differential between those who live in the Sin compared to those who live in their respective regions”.

«In Sin – writes Bettin referring to the Report – mortality from cancer is in excess of 4 per cent among males and 3 per cent among females and tumors are the cause of 54 per cent of the excess risk observed. Other excesses concern mortality from mesothelioma of the pleura (up to 15 times on average), from cancer of the colon and rectum (especially in Sin with chemical implants, such as in Marghera), from cancer of the bladder (an excess of 6 percent). The mayor is asked to find out if he does not consider promoting further epidemiological studies on our area, in particular on the presence of dioxins, PCBs and other pollutants even in breast milk and, in general, on the impact of emissions on health. And if it does not also deem it necessary to oppose the establishment of further polluting sources, starting from the incineration plants already present (to be overcome) and from those planned (to be avoided) precisely because of the chronic and historical exposure to these pollutants that our area and our city have been suffering for too long now “.