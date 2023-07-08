Excessive sweating? All the myths to dispel about sweat and practices to avoid at all costs

There are many people who suffer from excessive sweating. On this issue, however, there are myths to dispel and practices to be avoided at all costs.

Perhaps one of the most underrated bodily functions is sweating. Most people try hard not to sweat, associating this natural phenomenon with all sorts of social stigmas. Unbeknownst to many, however, sweating is one of the main homeostatic mechanisms which serves to keep us alive.

The sweating’s primary function is temperature control. The body produces sweat as a means of cooling itself down when it overheats, which is why in the summer we tend to always have wet clothes due to sweat. When sweat reaches the skin surface, it begins to evaporate, which in turn cools the skin surface and the body as a whole.

Although little is known about stress-induced sweating, it is known that acute or chronic psychological stress can cause hyperthermia or hypothermia. There emotional sweating it occurs mainly on the soles of the feet and palms of the hands, however it can also affect other areas such as the face.

Excessive sweating: here are the 10 myths to debunk

Excessive sweatingalso known medically as hyperhidrosis, can range from mild dampness to severe dripping. In some cases, it can even result in a substantial deterioration in quality of life. Despite being a very common condition, they are still there many misconceptions about hyperhidrosis.

It is good to go to know what are the 10 myths to dispel, Misconceptions and Truths Related to Excessive Sweating:

Sweat has no bad smell: this is not true because the water produced has a washing effect which removes bacteria and therefore causes a bad smell.There are no detergents that reduce perspiration: they do exist, just inquire.Nutrition does not increase or decrease sweating, except in the case of spicy foods: that’s not true, you have to pay attention to your diet.Shaving does not improve excessive sweating: superfluous hair is irrelevant.It’s a summer disease: those suffering from hyperhidrosis sweat both in summer and in winter.You don’t sweat because you’re anxious, but you get anxious because you sweat.Hyperhidrosis is not a defectwe are talking about a chronic functional disorder caused by an alteration of the sympathetic nervous system which leads to excess sweating.It affects women and men equally.25% of patients have a family historybasically there are more cases in a family.It usually occurs before the age of 25, it can appear even in school age.