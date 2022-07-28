Sweating increases exponentially in the summer months. But not everyone sweats the same. Some people dribble water – be careful with your diet and make sure you don’t miss out on these vitamins and minerals.

The warm season can be complicated for many people, especially for those who sweat excessively. Although sweating is important as it helps our body to cool down or to expel toxins from the body to a good extent. Excessive sweating can cause problems because it is uncomfortable, irritating and even embarrassing for some.

Sweating after a workout is quite natural and also a good omen for your body. But if you tend to sweat too much from heat exposure or when you are nervous or sick, you can follow some tips to avoid this situation. Of course, there are the usual tips for reducing sweat: wear comfortable clothes and use antiperspirants. But not only.

There are many other tips that you need to take into account that are very important. A key factor to keep under control in your daily life is the diet since a deficiency of some vitamins e minerals it can even lead to one excessive sweating. For example, the abundant consumption of fruits and vegetables are essential. Let’s see in detail.

Excessive sweating: here’s how to remedy a vitamin and mineral deficiency

Sweating too much does not depend only on the sultry and very high temperatures. It is normal that when we are invaded by the solar storm and incredible heat wave sweat more. But often excessive sweating also depends on the body not having enough vitamins and minerals.

The vitamine B they are important because they perform the function of maintaining and regulating our nervous system. They are also central to energy levels, as well as cellular metabolism and brain function. When the nervous system overreacts to stress, one begins to sweat. This is due to the lack of vitamin B in the diet. Deficiency can also cause night sweats.

For this reason it is essential to include all of those in your diet foods which contain vitamin B. We are talking about meat, poultry, eggs, green vegetables, dairy products, legumes, nuts, etc. They can be rich sources of vitamin B. You can also take supplements along with these foods.

Excessive sweating can also be caused by the deficiency of vitamin D. One of the first symptoms of vitamin D deficiency is excessive sweating. Especially having a sweaty head. Lack of vitamin D also causes fatigue, or even bone pain, muscle cramps and depression.

You can regulate your vitamin D levels by consuming some foods important to your diet. Like fatty fish, dairy products like milk and cheese, but also mushrooms. However, sunlight is the best source and it is good to expose yourself to the sun for about 20 minutes before 11am every day because it can help you.

Pay attention to these other two factors

In addition to vitamins B and D, we must also pay attention to two other factors that can cause excessive sweating. Excessive sweating can lead to deficiency of magnesium. This will increase your stress levels and therefore cause more sweating and loss of magnesium. Foods include almonds, spinach, pumpkin and soybeans to name a few.

Also important is the soccer which is an important mineral for regulating body temperature and lowering sweat levels. Dairy products, green leafy vegetables, soybeans, and nuts can help increase calcium levels in the body. And remember to always eat a lot fruit and vegetables that it is no coincidence that they are always found at the beginning in the supermarket.

The information written in this article is for a simple informational purpose only and has been picked up by specialized medical newspapers. Therefore they should not be considered for medical treatment or diagnosis. For this it is good to contact your doctor or a specialist.