Excessive sweating of the feet: possible causes and infallible remedies

Why do our feet sweat so much sometimes? There are many possible causes of excessive sweating.

Fortunately, there are also various remedies to stem a problem which in some cases can also be a source of great discomfort.

Foot sweat is one of the most democratic things there is. There is no foot that does not sweat, perfect equality of conditions that everyone has in common at every latitude: north, south, east, west, it doesn’t matter. So that our feet sweat is simply a natural factor, unless you want to take it out on the unfathomable dispositions of mother nature.

A completely different ballgame instead in the case of excessive sweating. When the feet sweat a lot, too much, we leave the physiological and enter the field of‘hyperhidrosis. That is, we are in the presence of a disorder that causes an intense, excessive activity of the eccrine sweat glands. As a result, more sweat is produced.

Smell of sweat: what is it about?

Sweat itself does not stink: therefore it is not sweat that causes the characteristic – and unpleasant – smells known to all. At the origin of the typical smell there is something else, namely theinteraction of sweat with bacteria: this is what causes the bad smell.

It is no secret that excessive sweating is associated with a very unpleasant foot odor. In fact, excessive sweating is often associated with the unpleasant odor also known by the name of bromidrosi.

But of course the biggest concern for those suffering from excessive sweating of the feet is not so much that of entering the jungle of technical names, but rather that of the bad body odor coming from their very sweaty feet.

Hyperhidrosis, when we sweat too much

Sweaty feet, plantar sweating. The consequences are well known and evident: feet that are constantly wet and damp, often smelly, fragility and vulnerability of the skin of the feet with the possible presence of mycosis.

While hyperhidrosis – excessive sweating, as we have said – can also affect other parts of the body besides the feet: the hands or armpits, also at risk of sweating and bad smell. It is a disorder that therefore affects feet, hands and armpits.

Hyperhidrosis knows various gradations: the degree of disturbance can go from the classic sweaty and damp hand to the dripping hand, which is literally dripping with sweat. Another thing well known to all is the fact that super sweating can be quite disabling, being a source of significant discomfort in interpersonal relationships.

In fact, as with other ailments, the degree of social tolerance for foot odor is rather low. When you don’t even simply and beautifully ignore what a disturbance, in fact, it could be. Consequently, the disturbance is instantly attributed to poor hygiene by the unfortunate person, immediately frowned upon (especially in the summer period).

Sweaty feet, the main causes

Poor hygiene can be one cause of sweaty feet, but it’s certainly not the only one. That said, there are several medical treatments for hyperhidrosis.

But what are the main causes of the infamous sweaty feet? There are several, let’s see which ones:

Wrong shoes . For example, shoes built with synthetic and non-breathable materials, not exactly the best to wear on your feet.

. For example, shoes built with synthetic and non-breathable materials, not exactly the best to wear on your feet. Always wear the same shoes . There are those who are simply out of habit and those for that shoe there nurtures a love bordering on fetishism. However, it is better to change shoes every now and then.

. There are those who are simply out of habit and those for that shoe there nurtures a love bordering on fetishism. However, it is better to change shoes every now and then. Never take off your shoes . Footwear serves to prevent our feet from being in direct contact with the ground. They are a protection, not a prison for the foot. This is why it’s better to avoid keeping our extremities locked up inside shoes all the time: let’s also give our feet a little escape, otherwise it’s no wonder they start to sweat a lot.

. Footwear serves to prevent our feet from being in direct contact with the ground. They are a protection, not a prison for the foot. This is why it’s better to avoid keeping our extremities locked up inside shoes all the time: let’s also give our feet a little escape, otherwise it’s no wonder they start to sweat a lot. Use synthetic socks . The speech made for shoes with synthetic material is more or less valid. Synthetic fibers lead to overheating of the feet (and there’s already global warming to contend with).

. The speech made for shoes with synthetic material is more or less valid. Synthetic fibers lead to overheating of the feet (and there’s already global warming to contend with). Bad nutrition . There are foods that more than others promote sweating of the feet. For example coffee, carbonated drinks, hot spices.

. There are foods that more than others promote sweating of the feet. For example coffee, carbonated drinks, hot spices. Health problems. At the origin of excessive sweating there can be disorders such as diabetes, diseases of the nervous system, constipation, etc.

At the origin of excessive sweating there can be disorders such as diabetes, diseases of the nervous system, constipation, etc. genetic factors.

Hyperhidrosis . We talked about it before: this disorder arises from an alteration of the sweat glands which thus end up producing more sweat than usual.

. We talked about it before: this disorder arises from an alteration of the sweat glands which thus end up producing more sweat than usual. Poor hygiene. Well yes, even washing little doesn’t help to have less sweaty feet.

Well yes, even washing little doesn’t help to have less sweaty feet. Emotionality. Stress, nervousness, agitation, anxiety, excitement: all these emotional states can affect sweating feet.

Stress, nervousness, agitation, anxiety, excitement: all these emotional states can affect sweating feet. Infections. With infections, bacteria proliferate, particularly in the feet.

Remedies for sweaty feet

Have we seen the (many) possible causes of sweaty feet? But can anything be done? Are there any remedies? We can work on some bad habits.

Wear shoes made with quality material and breathable .

. Stop wearing the same shoes all the time. At least the footwear turnover we can try to give (literally) breath to our feet.

At least the footwear turnover we can try to give (literally) breath to our feet. Go barefoot when we can. Another way to give our feet some relief is to take off our shoes as much as possible during the day.

Another way to give our feet some relief is to take off our shoes as much as possible during the day. Use cotton socks . Same as above: we wear cotton socks, not synthetic ones; we avoid nylon, lycra and polyester socks.

. Same as above: we wear cotton socks, not synthetic ones; we avoid nylon, lycra and polyester socks. Healthy eating. Let’s avoid a diet based on (too many) spicy foods and drinking caffeine and carbonated drinks.

Let’s avoid a diet based on (too many) spicy foods and drinking caffeine and carbonated drinks. Take care of your hygiene. It will not hurt to wash your feet every day, at least 2 times, using a delicate detergent, then drying them carefully. Socks and shoes should be changed every day, we use baking soda.

In case the sweaty feet problem doesn’t go away, better consult your doctor. As seen, excessive sweating on the feet can be linked to health problems.

