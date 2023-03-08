Sweating affects quality of life When people sweat profusely under the armpits, even without intense heat, physical exertion, or any other identifiable cause, they have primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Excessive sweating can affect work, social relationships and the psyche and impair the quality of life. Tipp: Limit alcohol, coffee, spicy foods, and tobacco—like being overweight, they can also promote profuse sweating. In our special What helps against underarm odor and wetness? let’s say what clothing is recommended and what role stress can play.

Axhidrox has been approved since summer 2022 A new prescription drug may be able to help those affected: The Axhidrox cream with glycopyrronium has been approved for adults with severe primary axillary hyperhidrosis since summer 2022. The active ingredient reduces perspiration. The cream is initially applied to the armpits once a day, later twice a week may be sufficient.

Wirksamer as Scheinbehandlung What do you think of the cream? It works, show data from the approval study with 171 people affected: in the group treated with glycopyrronium, the amount of sweat reduced by at least half in around 58 percent of the test persons after four weeks. In the group with the active ingredient-free cream, this was only the case for around 35 percent of the test persons. The quality of life improved somewhat, but the difference between the groups was probably not significant: overall, after around four weeks, the participants assessed the success of the treatment in both groups as similar.





Sweat reduction lasted for more than half a year So far, there is no comparative data for long-term use. After the end of the four-week comparison, the participants were allowed to continue using the cream. The effect on sweat reduction and quality of life was maintained for a good six months. However, there was no longer a comparison group that received a placebo at this time. It is therefore unclear whether the effects are due to glycopyrronium.

Axhidrox must not be used on other sweaty areas such as hands or feet. It is also important not to apply the cream with your fingers. The cap of the pump dispenser is designed for this, so that the product does not get into the eye, nose or mouth unintentionally.

Most common side effect: dry mouth In addition to the desired antiperspirant effect, undesirable effects are also possible: redness in the armpits, but eyes, nose or skin can also become dry. In the approval study, dry mouth was particularly noticeable: it occurred in 17 percent of the participants with glycopyrronium cream, but only in 5 percent in the placebo group. About 5 percent of those treated with glycopyrronium reported eye problems, compared to only 1 percent with placebo.

Be careful with these diseases Because of its active properties, Axhidrox is not suitable for people suffering from glaucoma, Sjögren’s syndrome or severe ulcerative colitis. It can worsen the symptoms of these diseases. In the case of a severely enlarged prostate, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrhythmias, high blood pressure and severely impaired kidney function, it is important to consult your doctor carefully to determine whether the possible benefits outweigh the risks.

So far no comparison with other therapies Pathological sweating can also be treated differently – for example with medically prescribed agents that contain higher aluminum concentrations than over-the-counter antitransparants. Direct current therapy or Botox injections are also possible. Does Axhidrox work better than such treatment options? That has that Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care IQWiG recently rated. It comes to the conclusion: An added benefit compared to a comparator therapy is not proven. It has therefore not yet been investigated what advantages or disadvantages glycopyrronium has for excessive armpit sweating compared to standard therapies.