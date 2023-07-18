Exciting Findings from Ocarina II Study Provide Hope for Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Roche’s Phase III study, Ocarina II, has unveiled promising findings for people with multiple sclerosis (MS), offering new prospects for treatment. The study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ocrelizumab, an MS drug, when administered as a 10-minute subcutaneous injection twice a year. Preliminary results show that the subcutaneous injection of ocrelizumab is non-inferior to the intravenous (IV) infusion in terms of pharmacokinetics at 12 weeks. It also exhibits comparable efficacy on MRI parameters, such as lesion reduction. The safety profile of the subcutaneous injection is consistent with that of the IV infusion. The 10-minute injection does not require IV administration infrastructure, making it a more convenient option for patients. Detailed trial results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and evaluated by health authorities globally.

Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, Dr. Levi Garraway, said these findings offer people with MS the ability to experience the benefits of ocrelizumab in a way that suits their needs, saving time and healthcare resources. The subcutaneous injection reduces the time spent on treatment for MS.

The Ocarina II study is an international, multicenter, randomized study involving 236 patients with relapsing forms of MS or primarily progressive MS. The primary endpoint is the non-inferiority of the subcutaneous formulation in terms of serum Auc predicted by a model compared to IV infusion. Secondary endpoints include maximum serum ocrelizumab concentration, the total number of active gadolinium-enhancing lesions, and safety outcomes.

The subcutaneous formulation of ocrelizumab combines the drug with human hyaluronidase PH20, a delivery technology from Halozyme Therapeutics. Ocrelizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target CD20-positive B lymphocytes, which are believed to contribute to nerve cell damage in MS. The subcutaneous formulation rapidly disperses and is absorbed into the bloodstream due to the increased permeability created by the hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme.

MS is a chronic disease that affects more than 2.8 million people worldwide. It develops when the immune system attacks the myelin sheath surrounding nerve cells in the central nervous system, causing inflammation and damage. This can lead to various symptoms, including muscle weakness, fatigue, and vision problems. MS progression can result in permanent disability, making it the leading cause of nontraumatic disability in young adults. Detecting and treating MS early is crucial to prevent disease activity and progression.

Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) is the most common form of the disease, characterized by episodes of relapses and periods of recovery. Eventually, most people with RRMS progress to secondary progressive MS (SPMS), marked by worsening disability over time. Primary progressive MS (PPMS) is a more severe form of the disease, with steadily worsening symptoms and no distinct relapses or remission periods. Previously, there were no FDA-approved treatments for PPMS.

Roche is committed to developing innovative research programs to better understand MS, optimize treatment experiences, and reduce disability progression in patients with the disease. The company’s dedication to improving the lives of MS patients continues with the positive results from the Ocarina II study.

