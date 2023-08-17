Exciting Opportunities Await at Palazzetto del Nuoto for the 2023-2024 Sports Season

Everything is Ready for the 2023-2024 Sports Season at Palazzetto del Nuoto in Arezzo

Arezzo, 16 August 2023 – Everything is set and ready at the Palazzetto del Nuoto in Arezzo for the upcoming 2023-2024 sports season. The city facility will kick off the season on Thursday 24 August by reopening the secretary’s office to provide information on swimming and water fitness courses. This marks the anticipation of the restart of sports group training and scheduled free swimming, which will begin on Monday 4 September.

To start off the season, Palazzetto del Nuoto, along with Chimera Nuoto and other companies, has organized a series of free trial days and promotional initiatives for all age groups. These activities aim to give participants the opportunity to try out and test themselves in a variety of different sports and activities.

Between Monday 4 and Thursday 14 September, two weeks of free courses have been scheduled. Participants will have the chance to attend a total of eight lessons, where they can learn the fundamentals of swimming and improve their technique in the four strokes. The lessons will be conducted in a safe and secure environment, with participants divided into age and skill-level groups. The Swimming School for Children (ages four to six), the Swimming School for Boys (ages seven to seventeen), and the Swimming School for Adults (ages eighteen to one hundred) will all have dedicated sessions. The Chimera Nuoto technical staff will provide guidance and support poolside.

In addition to swimming lessons, free water fitness courses will also be offered in the evenings. These courses will allow participants to try various disciplines with different intensities, training methodologies, exercises, and tools used. The classes will have a fun and energetic atmosphere, set to music, ensuring participants have a great time while getting back into shape.

The swimming school and water fitness courses are set to officially begin on Monday 18 September, with the first cycle of lessons continuing throughout the following quarter.

The facilities at Palazzetto del Nuoto are also catering to the needs of the little ones. On the morning of Sunday 17 September, a promotional event called Baby Aquatic’s Day will take place. This event is specifically targeted towards families with children aged zero to four. Parents and children will have the opportunity to experience a lesson together, getting to know the infant aquatic education method, commonly known as “baby-swim.”

For more information on the various promotional activities, interested individuals can visit the Facebook page “Palazzetto del Nuoto Centrosportchimera.” To register for the courses, individuals can visit the secretariat of the Palazzetto del Nuoto or send an email to [email protected]

With the preparations in place, the Palazzetto del Nuoto is all set to kick off an exciting and active sports season for its community in Arezzo.

