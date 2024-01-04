Excretion of the body’s own toxins and pollutants

Every day the body accumulates countless toxins. The increasing exposure to environmental toxins (exhaust fumes, ozone) but also recreational toxins (alcohol, coffee, cigarettes, chocolate), medications, dietary habits (allergens, hormones, dyes, preservatives), residential toxins (from furniture, floors, ceilings, walls) and lack of water play a role an important role in this.

During its metabolic processes, the body constantly produces waste products that must be excreted. If the excretory organs (intestines, liver, kidneys, lungs, skin and mucous membranes) are intact, the body can eliminate these substances. In the case of metabolic imbalances or disorders of the detoxification organs, the body’s own detoxification is no longer guaranteed or is no longer completely guaranteed. The excretory organs are less and less able to combat this flood of toxins and connective, fat and nerve tissue store most everyday toxins. The function of the organs is disrupted and the immune system is therefore put under strain. The first signs of chronic poisoning are mood disorders, such as: B. Fatigue, loss of performance, lack of concentration. It is not uncommon for increased aggressiveness and depression to occur. Detoxification therapy therefore focuses on strengthening the body’s own defense system and eliminating the accumulated toxins and harmful substances.

Through special mixtures of homeopathic medicines, possibly in combination with herbal remedies, the heavily stressed organs are relieved and slowly regenerated. This means the toxins can be eliminated again. There are many ways to detox. One starting point is a balanced and healthy diet. Sufficient sleep and plenty of exercise can also contribute to detoxification. Very popular detoxification methods are water treatments and homeopathic detoxification treatments. Don’t forget to drink enough fluids of at least 2 to 3 liters every day. Detoxification therapy for prevention is always extremely useful.

Further topics on health and medicine

Share this: Facebook

X

