Excruciating jaw pain: The problem arises during sleep

A woman suffers from excruciating pain in her lower jaw, dental implants are supposed to remedy the situation. But the problem arises in sleep.

The patient came to my office very stressed. She was in her early 30s and had been suffering from severe left lower jaw pain for nine months. She said she also slept badly, woke up exhausted in the morning and that was when the pain was at its worst. She wanted a “second opinion” from me. More precisely, however, it was a “fifth opinion” – because four other dentists or oral and maxillofacial surgeons had already examined and treated her.

