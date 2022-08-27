In the video of Big Think, Lieberman says that when he discovered the presence of a harmful set of prejudices related to exercise, he wanted to write a book about it to dispel them. Thus, he was able to identify the worst.

1. The optimal amount of activity – This is partly related to the number of steps to be taken each day. Lieberman says only 20 percent of Americans get the minimum amount of physical activity needed daily, which is 150 minutes per week.

2. The race ruins the knees – Some people believe that running is a sport that can have negative physical consequences over time. On the contrary, the expert affirms the existence of numerous studies in which it has been found that running does not cause arthritis, but rather helps the joints to repair themselves and become healthier. If you get hurt while running, the problem may be technique or excessive effort.

3. It is normal to be less active when you are gets old – Lieberman believes this is the most dangerous myth. He states that this is a harmful and new prejudice because, in ancient times, people were active throughout their life and always had many things to do. Thus they managed to preserve their muscle mass and endurance. Being inactive is a choice that should be avoided if you do not want to fall into a vicious cycle of inactivity and loss of energy. It is very important to add strength training as you get older.

4. Exercise increases life span – According to the expert, physical activity increases the amount of time you stay healthy and this is, in fact, the potential ally that can extend your life span. As a result, exercise is much more important as we age.

5. There is no perfect exercise – According to the expert, there is no one type or amount of perfect exercise; the right practice is to find something that fits your needs and make sure you stay as active as possible over time and over the years.

There are, of course, many other myths, but Lieberman points to these as the worst, as they can lead you to believe the wrong things, to stop doing something you love because you think you are too old to do it.

Exercise is important throughout our entire existence. The expert specified that it is necessary to focus on the methods and quantity of training, in order to be able to follow a correct routine and always derive all the benefits necessary for our psychophysical well-being.