Contrary to what is commonly thought, the two activities do not produce evident effects in terms of cognitive function among the elderly. This is the conclusion reached by a study coordinated by researchers at Washington University and published by JAMA.

14 DIC – Exercise may be important for older adults because it reduces heart risk, strengthens bones and improves mood. At the same time, meditation reduces stress, which can be detrimental to the brain.

A group of researchers from Washington University wanted to shed light on the possibility that exercise and meditation can also produce beneficial effects on cognitive function.

The team studied 585 adults aged 65 to 84 years. None had a diagnosis of dementia, but all had minor memory problems and other forms of normal age-related cognitive decline.

The researchers tested the elderly at the time of enrollment, measuring memory and other aspects of thinking, as well as conducting brain imaging studies. The participants were then divided into four groups, one of which exercised with an expert trainer, another group practiced with a meditation expert, the third did both activities and the last did nothing but attended educational sessions. about health.

At six and 18 months, all groups showed similar results, slightly better than at the beginning, even if, according to the experts, this aspect would depend on the fact that the tests done previously were similar to those conducted months later. Furthermore, from the brain images no differences emerged between the groups such as to suggest a benefit from the two activities on cognitive functionality.

Source: JAMA

December 14, 2022
© breaking latest news


