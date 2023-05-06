Exercise and outdoor activities with diabetes: no more excuses

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

The warmer temperatures make you want to exercise outdoors. For the Diabetes-Therapie this is absolutely ideal. Because data from studies show that physical activity can effectively treat 26 different chronic diseases, including diabetes and many of its comorbidities. The problem: the majority cannot be motivated to do sports – despite the positive effects on health. The Pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Counselor” In the current issue there are numerous tips on how to do it anyway.

The magazine clearly presents a Selection of active offersthat not only make you fit, but also fun. There is important information about this Locations, things to consider, Cost and other helpful tips. So there are no more excuses!

exercise parks, Walking, Gymnastics on the meadow or herbal tours: There are many offers that easily convince the weaker self. And it’s worth it, because sport has a positive effect, among other things blood sugar, blood pressure and blood lipids out of. For a healthy start, it is a good idea to have a doctor check you up beforehand and also to ask whether medication need to be adjusted. No special equipment is necessary, but it should be well-fitting Shoes be respected. Patients with nerve damage to their feet should seek advice from their doctor or specialist shop.

By the way: The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults get 21 minutes of exercise a day, or 150 minutes a week.

