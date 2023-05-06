Home » Exercise and outdoor activities with diabetes: no more excuses
Health

Exercise and outdoor activities with diabetes: no more excuses

by admin
Exercise and outdoor activities with diabetes: no more excuses

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

The warmer temperatures make you want to exercise outdoors. For the Diabetes-Therapie this is absolutely ideal. Because data from studies show that physical activity can effectively treat 26 different chronic diseases, including diabetes and many of its comorbidities. The problem: the majority cannot be motivated to do sports – despite the positive effects on health. The Pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Counselor” In the current issue there are numerous tips on how to do it anyway.

The magazine clearly presents a Selection of active offersthat not only make you fit, but also fun. There is important information about this Locations, things to consider, Cost and other helpful tips. So there are no more excuses!

exercise parks, Walking, Gymnastics on the meadow or herbal tours: There are many offers that easily convince the weaker self. And it’s worth it, because sport has a positive effect, among other things blood sugar, blood pressure and blood lipids out of. For a healthy start, it is a good idea to have a doctor check you up beforehand and also to ask whether medication need to be adjusted. No special equipment is necessary, but it should be well-fitting Shoes be respected. Patients with nerve damage to their feet should seek advice from their doctor or specialist shop.

By the way: The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults get 21 minutes of exercise a day, or 150 minutes a week.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber” 05/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

See also  "How am I supposed to know that now?" / Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim in an interview with the ...

Press contact:

Julie von Wangenheim, Head of Corporate Communications
Katharina Neff-Neudert, PR Manager
Tel.: 089/744 33-360
E-Mail: [email protected]
www.wortundbildverlag.de

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Hamilton e Russell col brivido in Q1- breaking...

These tips will keep your garden furniture clean

Last generation, in the fountain of the Four...

Is the stationary bike really that effective for...

MedAlliance Enrolls First US Patient in Its Third...

Anti-Putin partisans come out into the open. And...

they drag him for several meters, the video...

ATALANTA: FIRST CALL FOR THE GYM

Make a gift for Mother’s Day 2023: Quick...

First concrete steps towards cancellation of Isee, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy