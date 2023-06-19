Exercise and Parkinson’s: A New Hope

With approximately 200,000 people affected, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in France after Alzheimer’s. Today a French study brings new hope by demonstrating that movement can reduce the risk of getting sick by 25%. Giorgia also testifies that, since the diagnosis, there has been no lack of training.

Physical activity reduces the risk of Parkinson’s

A study conducted by researchers at INSERM (Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale), published last May 17 in the rivista Neurologyexplains how physical activity would have a preventive effect on the onset of symptoms the morbidity of Parkinson’s.

The study focused on nearly 100,000 participants followed between 1990 and 2018. The researchers were able to compare the level of physical activity of the sick testers with those who had already developed the disease through questionnaires completed during these three decades. Thus they discovered that the women who are now ill had played less sport in their lives, but also that they walked or cycled less, climbed the stairs less and did little or no physical activity.

“We believe that the onset of precursor symptoms up to 10 years before diagnosis may have been responsible for a decline in physical activity. However, the long follow-up allowed us to confirm that the physical activity of these women was already lower before the onset of these first symptoms, more than 20 years before diagnosis. It had never been shown“, explains the Dott. Alexis Elbaz, specializing as a neurologist for movement disorders. He works as a research professor at INSERM and has published extensively on the epidemiology of Parkinson’s disease and motor ageing.

The finding is significant as previous studies found physical exertion too stressful for people with Parkinson’s. The new study confirms and reiterates the importance of regular physical activity. Practicing it well and regularly would prevent or at least delay the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

Early Parkinson’s, watch out for the signs

After Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s is the most common neurodegenerative disease. The name is linked to James Parkinson, a 19th century London pharmacist and surgeon, who was the first to describe most of the symptoms of the disease. The disease is characterized by muscle stiffnesswhich is manifested by resistance to passive movements; tremor, which arises during the state of rest and which can increase in the event of anxiety and bradykinesia, causing difficulty in starting and ending movements. These symptoms cause balance disorders, clumsy gait and stooped posture. Other symptoms can be depression and slow speech. Today the hypothesis of amultifactorial origin of the onset of the disease, among which environmental components and genetics.

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that strikes today 5 million people in the world and approx 400 thousand in Italy alone. There is no known cure for Parkinson’s disease yet, but there are several treatments that can control the symptoms. It occurs on average around 60 years of age. We talk about Parkinson precoce when an onset of symptoms appear before age 40. Today estimated at 5%, even if in particular geographical areas it is possible to detect even more considerable percentages (up to 10% in Japan). So we talk about Early or juvenile Parkinson’s. The diagnosis of the disease is clinical and is based on the symptoms presented by the patient. Instrumental exams such as the MRI of the brain they can help rule out those diseases that have Parkinson-like symptoms.

Italian Young Parkinsonian Association

L’Italian Young Parkinsonian Associationi Onlus (AIGP Onlus) was born from the meeting of six people who shared the experience of early Parkinson’s disease with the purpose of informing, help and share and foster communication between patients to tell each other and support each other. As can be read on their website there are many testimonies collected.

It affects that of Giorgia, to which, a only 23 years old, Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed. In her story she explains how difficult and slow it was to obtain the diagnosis but how, once an answer was reached, her life changed considerably as she no longer felt alone “clumsy and useless“. Giorgia also confirms the French study: “I practice a lot of sport almost every day (yoga and long walks) with a constancy never had before: I owe it to myself and to my health, now more than ever. I am currently responding well to levodopa therapy and I hope this continues for as long as possible.”

A good treatment to control the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease involves seeing the patient from several specialists. Each patient has a different combination of symptoms and drug therapy is tailored to the individual needs of patients. The first goal of treatment is to restore dopamine levels, as a deficiency is observed in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients. Levodopa is currently the most effective drug and acts as a replacement for dopamine.

