Milan, 27 Oct (askanews) – Exercise to improve overall health and to overcome chronic diseases that inevitably occur with advancing age. And this is the strong and clear message that comes from the three days of the 10th Congress of the European Initiative for Exercise in Medicine. The event was wanted and organized by Exercise is Medicine – EIM Italy, under the aegis of the Department of Medicine, in collaboration with Motori Sanità.

The congress, which will end on 29 October, takes place at the Botanical Garden of Padua and sees the participation of high-profile national and international speakers.

The focus is precisely to disseminate increasingly conspicuous evidence regarding the benefits of physical exercise in different physiological and pathological conditions, ranging from functional evaluation to the prescription and administration of individualized and adapted physical exercise.

Andrea Ermolao, associate professor at the University of Padua, head of the sports and exercise medicine complex operating unit, explains its importance: “Physical exercise – underlines Ermolao – has been highlighted by all scientific research to be a therapy for patients with chronic pathologies that can be treated with drugs, but physical exercise can give an important help in reducing both the morbidity and the severity of the pathology, sometimes also to treat it, both when it has already developed but also as prevention. it is held precisely for this purpose: to spread this awareness in the population but also in the medical profession and health care professionals because physical exercise must be considered a real therapy and regulation must be used in clinical practice “.

Be careful, however, not to overdo it, for each subject there is an adequate mode of physical exercise. “The evidence tells us that if a subject is healthy – continues Ermelao – competitive sports and sports do very well, but if there are clinical conditions present, exercise must be limited and adapted to the conditions to avoid that there may be side effects because exercise is certainly beneficial but it can potentially cause damage “.

As the Latins said est modus in rebus, so better not to overdo it but stick to a moderate schedule. “The scientific evidence transformed into indications by the WHO states that each individual should perform at least 150-300 minutes per week of moderate intensity physical exercise, mainly aerobic, remembering for adults and elderly subjects that strength exercises are also important for the maintenance of muscle strength, health and physical function “.

As Daniel Neunhauserer, researcher at the Department of Medicine at the University of Padua Sport and exercise medicine points out, exercising is almost a medical prescription: “Exercise is not only an important tool for primary prevention – he explains – but also as a therapeutic means for many chronic diseases, in fact, we are using it as a real pill that we prescribe to patients with chronic diseases. First we do functional evaluations and then we do this medical prescription which has a very important impact on their life “.

The conference is primarily (but not exclusively) aimed at physicians and other healthcare professionals and kinesiologists and aims to implement the use of exercise prescription in the general population and within the healthcare system.