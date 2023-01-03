news-txt”>

Exercise has antidepressant effects, at least in the very young. This was revealed by a vast meta-analysis which considered a total of 2441 adolescents with an average age of 14 years. An intervention based on a physical activity program has been shown to have significant antidepressant effects on very young people. The meta-analysis was published in the Jama Pediatrics journal by Park Siu, of the University of Hong Kong.

Depression is the second most common mental disorder among children and adolescents, yet only a small percentage of individuals in this age group seek or receive specific treatment for the disorder. Physical activity interventions hold promise as an alternative or complementary approach to the clinical treatment of depression.

The youths examined in this data review had received a clinical diagnosis of depression; depending on the initial study, a more or less significant effect of physical activity on depressive symptoms was seen. The greatest reductions in depressive symptoms were achieved by participants over the age of 13 and with a diagnosis of mental illness and/or depression, with an intervention lasting no more than 12 weeks overall with three weekly sessions of physical activity.

The authors conclude that physical activity interventions can be used to reduce depressive symptoms in children and adolescents. The frequency, duration, and supervision of physical activity sessions with the most beneficial antidepressant effect remains to be established in future studies.