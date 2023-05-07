Home » Exercise improves brain health according to a study
Health

Exercise improves brain health according to a study

by admin
Exercise improves brain health according to a study

One study has found a link between exercise and neural development in the brain

Does practicing sport give us a pleasant sensation of physical and mental well-being? It may not be a coincidence: according to a group of scientists from Illinois (USA), intense exercise has a direct impact on the brain, promoting the development of neurons. But how exactly does it work?

Muscles and the brain: the connection

During exercise, muscles contract and release chemical signals into the bloodstream, which can travel to the brain. Scientists at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology have focused specifically on how exercise may or may not benefit a specific part of the brain called hippocampus. “The hippocampus is a crucial area for learning and memory, and therefore for cognitive health,” explains Ki Yun Lee, lead author of the study.

Muscles and brain: the study

Using several measures, including immunofluorescence and calcium imaging to track cell growth and multi-electrode arrays to record theneuronal electrical activityResearchers have examined how chemical signals that reach the brain following exercise appear to affect the growth and health of neurons in the hippocampus. The preliminary results show that exposure to signals from contracting muscle cells it would cause hippocampal neurons to generate larger and more frequent electrical signals, which is a sign of healthy and robust growth.

The astrocytes

Why this mechanism occurs is not yet fully understood and scientists are trying to understand the process by which this occurs. A possible explanation could be the role of astrociti, support cells present in the brain, which would act as mediators. “Astrocytes play a critical role in mediating the effects of exercise on neurons,” comments Lee. “By regulating neuronal activity and preventing hyperexcitability of neurons, astrocytes contribute to the balance necessary for optimal brain function.” The scientist also notes that “astrocytes are first responders in the brain before muscle compounds reach neurons,” suggesting that they may also play a role in helping neurons respond to these signals.

See also  Treccani Futura, new CEO and capital increase

Enthusiasm aside, it should be emphasized that the research is still in a preliminary phaseee further studies are needed to validate and investigate these results. However, if confirmed, these data could make an important contribution to the study of brain health. “Ultimately, our research may contribute to the development of more effective exercise regimens for cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease,” concludes Lee, pointing out that shedding light on the chemical pathway between muscle contraction and neuron growth and regulation of the hippocampus is the first step in understanding how exercise could help improve brain health in the future.

© breaking latest news

You may also like

USA drinks show dangerous level of toxic metals

Few beds, there is no emergency plan for...

The foreign accent syndrome – breaking latest news

Giro d’Italia LIVE, the second stage from Teramo...

Fuck the diet, Italians and diets, an obsession...

Leclerc against the wall will start seventh, Perez...

Poisonous plant instead of wild garlic – couple...

Elevated levels of toxic metals in some mixed...

Scarlet fever cases have tripled. The pediatrician: strong...

how to prevent any problems – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy