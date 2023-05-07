Exercise improves brain health according to a study

Does practicing sport give us a pleasant sensation of physical and mental well-being? It may not be a coincidence: according to a group of scientists from Illinois (USA), intense exercise has a direct impact on the brain, promoting the development of neurons. But how exactly does it work?

Muscles and the brain: the connection — During exercise, muscles contract and release chemical signals into the bloodstream, which can travel to the brain. Scientists at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology have focused specifically on how exercise may or may not benefit a specific part of the brain called hippocampus. “The hippocampus is a crucial area for learning and memory, and therefore for cognitive health,” explains Ki Yun Lee, lead author of the study.

Muscles and brain: the study — Using several measures, including immunofluorescence and calcium imaging to track cell growth and multi-electrode arrays to record theneuronal electrical activityResearchers have examined how chemical signals that reach the brain following exercise appear to affect the growth and health of neurons in the hippocampus. The preliminary results show that exposure to signals from contracting muscle cells it would cause hippocampal neurons to generate larger and more frequent electrical signals, which is a sign of healthy and robust growth.

The astrocytes — Why this mechanism occurs is not yet fully understood and scientists are trying to understand the process by which this occurs. A possible explanation could be the role of astrociti, support cells present in the brain, which would act as mediators. “Astrocytes play a critical role in mediating the effects of exercise on neurons,” comments Lee. “By regulating neuronal activity and preventing hyperexcitability of neurons, astrocytes contribute to the balance necessary for optimal brain function.” The scientist also notes that “astrocytes are first responders in the brain before muscle compounds reach neurons,” suggesting that they may also play a role in helping neurons respond to these signals. See also Treccani Futura, new CEO and capital increase