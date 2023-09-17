Exercise in everyday life: If you do 3 things, you will lose weight while walking

A short walk stimulates digestion, cleanses the mind, brings new energy and can even make you fit. Read here three tips to make your walk really effective.

Walking every day is a real health booster. This is mainly because it reduces the risk of many diseases – for example diabetes, high blood pressure or cardiovascular diseases.

Walking also strengthens the immune system, supports digestion and improves mood. If you want to do something additional for your fitness, the following three tips will help.

Vary the speed of the walk

This change is probably the simplest and yet extremely effective: Change the speed every now and then while walking. If you walk faster, you not only burn more calories, but also stimulate your metabolism.

A goose step is not necessary. All you need to do is increase the speed for a few minutes and then slow down again.

Tipp: If you listen to music while walking, you can simply increase the tempo for the duration of a song and then continue at a leisurely pace for the next song. This can help you consciously pick up the pace every now and then.

Walk on tiptoes more often

If you are already practiced at increasing the pace, you can add walking on your toes every now and then. After just a few steps you will notice the tension in your calves.

If that’s too easy for you, you can also consciously tense your glutes and train your butt as well as your calves. Even though it can be tiring at first, this exercise is extremely effective and transforms a leisurely walk into a toning sports sequence.

Every now and then go backwards

At first you might feel a bit strange about suddenly walking backwards in the park. However, changing your running direction from time to time has numerous positive effects.

Researchers have found that walking backwards can improve balance and mobility in both children and adults with stroke. Older people who regularly walk backwards are less likely to fall. If you walk backwards regularly, your normal gait becomes more balanced because you train your coordination.

It’s best to try this exercise with a training partner first to avoid falling. Alternatively, you can also train walking backwards by starting by looking behind you with a shoulder glance. This exercise is fun and on top of that it gets you fit.

Does walking really make you fit?

It’s good for your body and mind to go for a walk every day. But a walk cannot replace a proper workout.

Whether walking is enough for you depends on your individual goal. If you want to build muscle, workouts are more likely to get you there. But if you want to promote your health and do something good for your body, you don’t necessarily have to do any additional exercise in addition to your daily walk.

