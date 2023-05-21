Exercise is an extra weapon against anxiety and depression (even for children and adolescents) – breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

Moving regularly is good for mood and general well-being thanks to the production of endorphins and other biochemical mediators. The challenge for those suffering from depression to overcome the initial skepticism

That physical activity is also a panacea for mental health has been known for years. Moving is good for the mood, regenerates, creates well-being and is able to prevent the risk of depression or even help cure it. How many times do you say: I’m going for a walk to unwind or do you feel satisfied after a game of tennis or soccer? Now one of the largest scientific works ever conducted on the subject and published in the British Journal of Medicine confirmed, if further proof were needed, that thephysical activity reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression to a significant extent. Naturally these are conditions that should be managed by professionals and not trivialized, but now it can be said, with the support of important data, that to combat anxiety and depression, physical activity can be a real extra weapon and complement the psychological intervention. and pharmacological.

The types of sports against anxiety and depression The survey, conducted by scientists from the University of South Australia, is, technically, an umbrella review, i.e. the statistical analysis of the results of numerous systematic reviews and meta-analyses (which in turn take into consideration various researches) with a hundreds of scientific works involving almost 130 thousand participants. found that better results against anxiety and depression were obtained with high intensity sport, even if this kind of activity is not suitable for everyone and must always be agreed with a doctor. Not all exercises worked the same way. The yoga or other specialties involving mind and body seem to be more effective against anxietywhile the endurance sports like running or biking would be most useful in relieving symptoms of depression.

The runner’s high physical exercise, particularly aerobic exercise, is known to induce the brain to produce di endorfine

, chemical substances with analgesic and exciting properties. documented that with high-intensity aerobic activity you have a increase of up to 500 percent in the secretion of endorphins and that explains the feeling of euphoria e you optimism which arises after having practiced some physical activity confirms this Gianfranco Beltrami, specialist in sports medicine and national vice president of the Italian sports medicine federation. called, not surprisingly, really runner's high that feeling of well-being that comes after running or other endurance activity, that looks something like that experienced by someone who takes drugs, smokes, drinks or eats chocolate, and which creates a certain level of dependence.

Short workouts In the Australian study, the benefits were particularly significant when the training program lasted for three months or a little less, while a longer duration would instead (at least on mental health) have a more reduced impact. It may look like a It makes no sense that shorter workouts over time are more effective, but scientists speculate that those with depression may find being faced with long-term goals a burden, which could affect the psychological benefits. Our review – comments Professor Ben Singh who coordinated the study – shows that performing physical activity significantly reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression in many groups of people including new mothers, pregnant women, HIV patients, depressed subjects, but also in the general population with no known disorders. The study found that all types of physical activity and exercise were beneficial: from walking to strength training, from yoga to pilates.

The mechanisms Mens sana in corpore sano the Romans already said and today the neurosciences confirm it. But what are the mechanisms that make physical activity so effective against depression? The exercise is a sort of factory of hormones and molecules. One of these substances that enter the circulationto the iris (in this case produced by moving muscle tissue), the so-called sports hormone which, in addition to transforming white fat, i.e. the harmful one, into brown fat, plays a crucial role in

memory enhancement e Attention thanks to the development of new nerve cells in the hippocampus, an area of ​​the brain connected to memorization and learning processes comments Gianfranco Beltrami. , in this regard, it has been observed that in people who perform aerobic physical activity, the size of the

hippocampus

are above the average of those who do not practice. Irisin is able to preserve memory and synaptic plasticity even when accumulating amyloid beta (the protein that is deposited in the brain of people with Alzheimer’s) already started (in people affected by

Alzheimer

irisin is in fact present in lower than normal quantities). See also "My son for nine months in hospital, he defeated the disease to be reborn"

The neurotransmitters Then come into play neurotransmitters such as

serotonin

and dopamine, which have an important effect in regulating mood: The fact that serotonin production increases during physical activity has a clear antidepressant effect, adds Beltrami. Physical activity also protects the brain thanks to fcerebral neutrophil actor (Bdnf), crucial for neuronal growth. Scientific studies have found a strong relationship between concentrations of BDNF circulating in the brain and an increase in the size of the hippocampus, the brain region responsible for learning and memory. It has also been shown – explains the sports doctor – that increased levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor improve cognitive performance and mental clarity and help reduce anxiety and depression. Conversely, researchers have observed mood disturbances in patients with lower concentrations of brain-derived neurotrophic factor. Finally, the insulin-like growth factor or IGF-1 secreted in response to resistance exercises also improves cognitive processes.

General benefits To this lively hormonal structure are added other aspects related to the general benefits obtained by the body which have an important impact on depression. The fact of seeing oneself with a better appearance, perhaps lost weight, less stressed with improved blood test values, blood sugar, inflammation has an important influence on mental health. A heart patient who is able to climb the stairs without breathlessness after a bit of exercise will also feel better from a mental point of view reflects Beltrami.

Children and adolescents Even in children, increasing moderate to vigorous physical activity can prevent future symptoms of depression. In adolescents, more physical activity and less time spent in front of a screen are associated with better mental health, according to numerous studies. It is not known what the optimal exercise prescription is in people with depression and the relationship between exercise dose (intensity, frequency and duration) and therapeutic response remains unknown.

Difficulty getting started The first challenge to face, however, is overcoming the difficulty and also the skepticism of depressed people to start a physical activity program. The most complex step is to start because then when the benefits begin to arrive, it is easier to continue, says Beltrami. The program must be personalized because taking depressed people to the gym with others who have already trained is counterproductive: they will feel inadequate and immediately give up. Taking a daily walk, perhaps in the evening after work and in the dark, could be boring and repetitive. It is best to start with a personal trainer for 5-6 sessions and then join small homogeneous groups by activity.

Prescription The exercises must also be enjoyable. Studies of depressed individuals have shown that if people enjoy exercising they will be motivated not only to continue, but will experience an improvement in symptoms of depression. Physical exercise could therefore be prescribed as a therapy for depression, in combination with other treatments such as psychotherapy or drug therapy. Exercise, numerous studies indicate, also works to prevent symptoms and improve relapse rates. We cannot generalize, every case as certainly not for everyone physical activity is sufficient to overcome a state of depression, but given the numerous scientific works now available in support of the benefits of sport also on the psyche it is certainly worth taking it into serious consideration for its potential.