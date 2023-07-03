Exercise is good (also) for the intestines

Moderate physical exercise has several positive effects on our health, including intestinal health: it has recently been discovered that physical activity is in fact able to reduce intestinal permeability and increase the variability of the microbiota. These two elements are essential for our general health: in fact, intestinal permeability is the ability of the small intestine to absorb nutrients and block the passage of unwanted substances, such as bacteria, toxins and other undigested particles, into the bloodstream.

