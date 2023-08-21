Exercise rejuvenates the brain: all thanks to a protein

When we exercise, our body releases hundreds of substances and proteins with a beneficial effect on our health, one of these could even rejuvenate our brain. It is no coincidence that physical exercise is often referred to as one of the most powerful non-pharmacological interventions for our health and for our longevity.

We know that sport and exercise can also impact brain health through different mechanisms: for example, sport increases blood flow and decreases inflammation in the brain, regular exercise stimulates the release of dopamine and other pleasure-related neurotransmitters and to stress reduction, and finally exercise can stimulate the production of growth factors in the brain, such as…

