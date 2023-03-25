A new study shows that exercising, by moderate intensityfor a adequate duration, can improve the health of the intestinal microbiome, which is the complex ecosystem of bacteria that live in our intestines. The researchers analyzed a group of middle-aged adults, collecting information on their physical activity, diet, body weight and hand grip strength. They then compared the information they gathered with the composition of their own gut microbiome. The results of the study demonstrated that physical activity of moderate duration (≥150 minutes per week) has increased be there wealth that the diversity of gut microbiomes compared to study participants who engaged in less physical activity. Furthermore, the most positive changes were seen in participants of normal weight compared to those who were overweight.

Not only that, but the intensity of exercise doesn’t seem to be as important as the duration. In fact, the results showed that exercise duration was more important than exercise intensity for improving the microbes in the gut. However, the reasons for this result are not yet known and will be the subject of further research in the future. It is important to note that the microbiome of athletes is different from that of sedentary people. This is likely because athletes follow strict diet and training schedules, and that increased physical activity can contribute to significant changes in their microbiome. However, the present study demonstrated that even for non-athletes, moderate physical activity can have a positive impact on the health of the gut microbiome. In conclusion, this study provides further evidence of the importance of physical exercise for body health. Therefore, it is important to try to meet Health Canada’s recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.