Yes to physical exercise to burn fat, but the consumption of adipose tissue depends on the time of day in which the activity is practiced. Late morning seems to be the best time.

This is what emerges from a study on laboratory animals conducted by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm and the University of Copenhagen. The work was published by PNAS.

The team studied the impact of physical activity on adipose tissue by observing laboratory animals after a session of intense physical exercise carried out in two moments of the day, i.e. in the active phase and in the resting phase which, in humans, correspond to the late morning and late evening. The researchers looked at various metabolic markers and checked which genes were active in adipose tissue after exercise.

The researchers found that, regardless of the food eaten, physical activity carried out early during the active phase increases the expression of genes involved in the ‘breakdown’ of adipose tissue, thermogenesis, or the production of heat, and the activity of mitochondria of adipose tissue, indicating a higher rate of metabolism.

The advice, therefore, is to do physical activity in the late morning rather than in the late afternoon, to improve metabolism and burn a greater amount of fat, even if, as the authors themselves note, new studies are needed to reach conclusions that are reliable.

