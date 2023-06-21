Exercises and easy yoga routine to do at home!

Better connection of mind and body, balance and more flexibility – yoga has become increasingly popular in recent years, and with good reason. A good yoga routine is relaxing and also brings numerous benefits to our overall health. However, especially for beginners, most yoga poses are quite challenging and let’s be honest – not everyone has the time to attend a yoga class several times a week. But you don’t have to! Super practical and just as effective – in the following article we have compiled for you the best chair yoga exercises that you can do in the comfort of your home or office. So read on and join us to find out why chair yoga is worth doing!

What is chair yoga and what are its benefits?

Do you often feel tense? Do you find it difficult to bend down? Or are you tormented by severe back pain? Then toga on the chair might be just what you need. As the name suggests, this is an adapted yoga variant in which the movements are performed while sitting on a chair. Especially for seniors or people with limited mobility, chair yoga exercises help to build strength again.

Even office workers can safely do the poses during their lunch break to stretch the body and prevent severe tension. And no, you don’t need a special yoga chair for that – there isn’t such a thing. You can use absolutely any chair and if you can’t reach the floor, use yoga blocks or a mat to get a steady footing.

Chair Yoga Exercises: Great home yoga routine

Grab a chair right now and save our yoga routine at home! Our chair yoga exercises are fun and suitable for experienced yogis as well as newcomers.

Cat Cow Exercise

There is hardly a yoga class that can do without the cat-cow exercise. The stretching exercise is ideal for relieving tension and severe back pain.

Sit in the chair with your spine straight and place both feet on the floor. Place hands on knees or top of thighs. As you inhale, bend your spine and roll your shoulders back and down – this is the cow pose. Then, as you exhale, round your spine, press your chin toward your chest, and tilt your head and shoulders forward. Repeat 8-10 times in total.

Downward Dog

Also, downward facing dog is one of the easiest and most popular poses for chair yoga and is a real silver bullet to relieve tension.

Sit in the chair and keep your back straight. Extend your arms fully forward and slowly and controlled bend your upper body forward by 45 degrees. Extend your legs forward so your heels touch the floor. Hold the position for 3 to 5 breaths and slowly return to the starting position.

straddle bend on the chair

The straddle bend is another effective chair yoga exercise for seniors and beginners. The movement mainly helps to relieve tension in the lumbar vertebrae and improves our mobility.

Sit on the front edge of the chair and straddle your thighs as far as possible. Push your knees apart with your hands and place your palms on them. Make sure your feet are pointing outwards and your heels are directly under your knees. Take a deep breath and stand up toward the center while twisting your torso to the left. Exhale and bend the upper body forward again and stretch the sternum to the left knee. Inhale and repeat on the other side. Repeat a total of 10-12 times per side.

torso turning

And here’s a great chair yoga pose for seniors who want to improve their mobility.

Sit on the chair and clasp your hands toward your shoulders. Take a deep breath and stretch your arms up. Exhale and put your fingers on your shoulders. Inhale again and twist your upper body to the right. Exhale and twist to the left and repeat 10 to 15 times per side.

arm stretch

Sit in the chair with your back straight. Take a deep breath and raise your arms up over your sides, keeping your shoulders relaxed and away from your ears. Gaze up, hold for 3-4 breaths, and return to the starting position.

Backbend – the camel pose

The camel pose in yoga helps relieve back pain and stretch the spine.

Sit on the chair with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale and arch your back so your shoulder blades touch the back of the chair. Lift your chin and sternum and let your shoulders fall back and down. Stretch your arms back to grab the chair legs and turn your elbows inside out. Inhale again and push your chest forward and up. Breathe deeply and slowly return to the starting position.

Can you lose weight with chair yoga?

Chair yoga is an excellent form of yoga that is accessible and fun for everyone. The exercises help against back and neck pain, relieve stress and improve our mobility. Chair yoga can be just as challenging and tiring as a traditional yoga class and is a great option for seniors and those with limited mobility. Exercise in absolutely any form is important to our health, and even a quick morning workout is better than nothing. If you want to lose weight with yoga on the chair, it is best to use a combination of regular training sessions and a balanced diet in a calorie deficit.