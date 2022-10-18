Perhaps not everyone knows that a tax credit is valid for the expenses incurred for conducting adapted physical activity courses. When to apply and how to take advantage of the bonus in question.

In recent years, various bonuses and concessions have characterized the executive’s political choices.

The aim is always the same: to create a set of contributions and reliefs useful for saving, and this is even more so in today’s times when price increases and the boom in inflation do not suggest a rosy future on the economic front.

Well, in what is now a ‘jungle’ of many different bonuses – and we will soon see how the new government intends to act in this regard – a tax credit particular, or the so-called bonus for adapted physical activity.

What is it about? And how to access the discount? We will see it together in the course of this article, shedding light on a not so well known bonus among the most. The details.

Adapted physical activity bonus: the reference context

The provision of the Financial Administration of last 11 October shed light on these issues. In fact, the Revenue Agency has detailed the rules for obtaining the tax credit for adapted physical activity (AFA), envisaged by the last maneuver for the expenses made in this regard – and duly documented – during the calendar year 2022 – or from January 1st to December 31st of this year.

But what is the adapted physical activity that allows you to access the ad hoc tax credit bonus? Well, based on the definition referred to in the law (Legislative Decree No. 36/2021), the legislator intends to refer to physical exercises prescribed for particular situations. Let’s think about eg. to neuromotor disorders, chronic pathologies or physical disabilities such as osteoporosis or arthrosis, which require activities, also carried out in groups, with the supervision, guidance and control of a competent professional and in non-sanitary places and structures.

The exercise programs in question – also called AFA courses (adapted physical activity) are not health-related and are aimed at the adult and elderly population. They obviously involve expenses and are characterized by a well-defined exercise protocol conducted by instructors with degrees in motor science and / or physiotherapy.

Purpose of the AFA courses

The purpose of adapted activity is to improve the level of physical activity, well-being and quality of life of the people who perform it. The AFA courses are in fact aimed at improving the lifestyle, but also at preventing or alleviating a disability or a health problem already present.

Indeed, it is true that for many chronic diseases the disabling process is worsened by the additional effect of a sedentary lifestyle. Just thereadapted physical activityif carried out consistently, it can restore tone to the muscles, improve the condition of the joints, increase resistance to fatigue, lower pain and – ultimately – improve the quality of one’s existence.

The initiative in question and the bonus provided for those who carry out these activities.

When to apply for the tax credit bonus for expenses incurred for adapted physical activity?

The question of the tax credit for expenses incurred for adapted physical activity, it can be sent from February 15, 2023 to March 15, 2023 according to the usual methods, or directly by the taxpayer or through an intermediary authorized for the operation. The reference is the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Agency website.

Il bonus for expenses made for adapted physical activity it can be exploited by the beneficiary as part of the tax return for the tax period 2022, as a reduction of the taxes due. But be careful because any unexploited amount can be used in the years to come.

Now let’s see in summary what happens after submitting the application to access the bonus in question, consisting of a tax credit:

the interested party is issued a receipt certifying the acceptance of the request for the benefit, or the rejection indicating the relative reasons;

with a subsequent provision, the Revenue Agency, on the basis of the relationship between amount of resources allocated (1.5 million euros for the current year) e total amount of eligible expenses referred to in the questions sent by the interested parties, will publish the percentage of the tax credit due for each subject.

Identification of the actual tax credit that can be used as a bonus only after the collection of all the requests

Therefore, the effective identification of the value of the tax credit will be made only ex post. It will be necessary to wait for the collection of all the requests and then the Financial Administration will communicate how much it will be possible to obtain how bonus percentage.

We reiterate what are the crucial characteristics of this tax credit: the bonus for adapted physical activity can be used in the tax return for the tax period 2022, in reduction of the taxes due. While any unused amount can be used in subsequent years.

Finally, we refer to the ad hoc web page of the Agenzia delle Entrate website, where the provision of 11 October last, but also the model for requesting the tax credit for expenses incurred for adapted physical activity and instructions for completing it.