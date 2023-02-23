EXERCISES TO ACCELERATE METABOLISM

Exercise 1: Planche

Take your body to the next level with the planche, this way your metabolism will be super active throughout the day. Get down on the ground and let’s get started.

Do push ups with your fingers pointing forward instead of to the side and as close to your chest as possible. Perform the push up slowly, taking 5 seconds to go down and 5 to go back up. Do 5 sets of 10 repetitions each day.

Exercise 2: Parallels

After the planche it’s time to move on to the parallel bars. A great way to not only speed up your metabolism but also build some muscle in your arms. Here’s how.

On the parallel bars, lift yourself up by extending your arms and bring your knees to your chest while holding the position. Exhale, contract your abs and squeeze your hands tightly to activate all the muscles. While squatting on the parallel bars, extend one leg back, then bring it back and do the same with the other. Over time, as you get stronger, you can extend both legs at the same time, holding the position for as long as possible. When you can hold the position for 5 seconds you will be ready for the planche push up.

Exercise 3: Jump rope

A classic exercise that is often left out. Add it to your workout and train wherever you are. All you need is a rope and 15 minutes.

