The tool is small, but effective: a soft ball, the one used in pilates lessons. It does not require great effort, it is handy and practical, to be used even just 20 minutes every day to get back on the bike and reactivate the muscles. The basic principle? An overview of the movement. The work does not focus on specific areas, but involves several parts of the body together: the workout is intense, simple, but complete. The mini ball alternates isometric exercises, that is static, which increase toning, with dynamic movements that help to define. And more toned muscles help maintain a healthy weight: more muscle mass, more active metabolism, more calories burned.