The death of Giovanni Buccoliero, the doctor struck down on 21 July by a cardiac arrest while making the rounds of visits in the ward in the hospital of Manduria, has become the dramatic and striking example of how the shortage of personnel is a boomerang in Italian clinics and hospitals, directed precisely against those who remained in the ward, to cope with a thousand commitments, grueling shifts and a chronic lack of rest. That story has raised attention to the problem and determined the reaction of the main medical associations: Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), Anaao Assomed trade union, Federation of Associations of Hospital Internists (Fadoi).

Where are the doctors?

There is an absolute need for doctors, but they cannot be found. From North to South, also due to the summer programming on holidays and rest periods, the regional hospitals are running out of breath. To suffer the most is the emergency room, but not only. In Lombardy, as for general practitioners, after the last call for the deficient areas closed on July 14, there are still more than 200 family doctors between Milan and Lodi. And the fact of having raised the ceiling from 650 to 1,150 patients is useless: only 25 doctors in the three-year period responded to the call for 296 shortages.

The point in hospitals, if possible, is even more concerning. In Veneto the governor Luca Zaia he asked the government to call back the no vax operators at this time of overload and the recovery of long waiting lists. In Puglia the governor Michele Emilianor look for doctors for hospitals and territories “as if they were football players”. And he opens a Med-Tech faculty in Lecce, one of Medicine in Taranto and one at Miulli in Acquaviva delle Fonti with Lum.

Kneeling emergency-urgency

And the emergency-urgency? It’s bad, very bad indeed. In Sicily’s emergency rooms 50% of staff are missing, which is why the Region has asked the government to extend the contracts linked to the Covid emergency even after 31 December. A shortage that, seen in perspective, seems destined to widen. In the period between 2019 and 2024, between retirements and voluntary resignations, according to an estimate by the state accountancy, a total output of 40,000 white coats could be touched. While, among family doctors, 6,318 out of 35,000 effective are expected in two years.

“Situation to collapse”

For the president of Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli, the situation of hospitals is collapsing, due to the lack of staff that does not allow professionals to work the right shifts, to take advantage of holidays and rest. At the same time, Annao intends to ask the judiciary to investigate the violation of the safety protocols imposed by the laws of the state, starting with 11 hours of rest between one shift and another. But not only: for the union “the responsibilities of regional policy in the collapse of public health, in Puglia as in other regions, are enormous”.

Fadoi also points to the problem of shifts: “What Dr. Buccoliero was the victim of is an unprecedented story – he underlines -. Our colleague, at the end of his strength, has paid for years of failure and incorrect planning in a hospital healthcare scenario. Italian that sees us more and more at the forefront whenever an emergency appears “. “It was the case of Covid and it is now with the serious shortage of doctors – observes the national president of the Federation, Dario Manfellotto -. Double and triple shifts, without being able to enjoy holidays and rest “.

“We work more than 48 hours a week”

To increase the dose is the Cimo-Fesmed union. Which points out: “One in 5 doctors are in hospital for more than 48 hours a week”. Who announces that he intends to request an intervention from the National Labor Inspectorate for any violation of European legislation on working hours: “Among colleagues, unacceptable levels of work-related stress and burnout, the safety of care is at risk – notes the president Guido Quici -. We now receive daily complaints from doctors who are forced to work for more than 48 hours a week, without respecting the 11 hours of rest between one shift and another, violating European legislation on working hours “.

“Any request for help addressed to the Cimo-Fesmed Federation will be immediately forwarded to the National Labor Inspectorate, requesting an inspection in all those hospitals where the organization of work is based exclusively on staff overtime, stopgap doctors and rights ignored – he continues – We therefore invite all doctors who are victims of this system to report their situation to the company secretary or to the national office.

“In one of the latest surveys promoted by the Cimo-Fesmed Federation – concludes Quici – it emerged that one in five doctors remains in hospital for more than 48 hours a week, with consequences such as fatigue, which greatly increases the possibility of making mistakes. Furthermore, burnout and work-related stress are among the main reasons that push more and more doctors to resign from public structures.

So what to do?

So how can we intervene to prevent the situation from collapsing inexorably? If Quici invites us to “eliminate the ceiling on personnel spending, so as to be able to fill the gaps in the staff”, some proposals also come from young professionals. “We need to open new university courses, expand the places in Medicine, even add post-graduate scholarships are palliative”, he explains. Giammaria Liuzziformer president of the Free Postgraduate Association and now national manager Anaao Giovani.

“The first two solutions will bear fruit after 10-11 years, but the emergency is now, caused by a lack of planning and by a defining of the scholarships that started a few years ago – he continues -. The increase in places in specializations and in the course of General medicine, allowed by funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, does not solve the shortage problems in the less sought-after specialties such as Emergency Medicine Urgency, where grants are not only not taken (there are fewer candidates than prizes) and if assigned they are partly abandoned “.

The Friuli case

The example of Friuli is indicative: the governor Massimiliano Fedrigacoordinator of the regions, financed 52 specialization contracts in Meu, but only 3 were awarded. from a theoretical-practical point of view it has few equals in the rest of Europe.

Because, Liuzzi insists, “quality training is not enough”. He explains: “The University must understand that in many specialties, both those related to Covid, not only Meu, but also Anesthesia and resuscitation, Microbiology, Infectious diseases, the doctor also has a classification problem”.

First aid, the last frontier

For young doctors, often thrown into the emergency room where the work is a lot and travels hand in hand with a forced high speed of intervention, that is the last frontier, the place where you touch the extreme: of your possibilities and of endurance.

“In the emergency room you find yourself full time, but paid 1,600 euros, worse than nurses – recalls Liuzzi -, tutored by older doctors paid 80 euros per hour, without rules for holidays, illness, without career progression, without we do not say intramoenia (who goes to the emergency room renounces it at the start) but not even the chance of equivalence of the title with that of the internist, who in turn instead can replace the PS doctor. Nor are there any legal protections. The young PS doctor soon learns to understand that in order to enhance himself he should look for alternatives. And he looks for them “.