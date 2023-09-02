EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G – EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G

0
Brand name: EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G
Name: EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: August 29, 2023
Documentation
Recall model EXOTIC MELANGE 250G – EXOTIC MELANGE 250G
(434.2 Kb)
Brand name: EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G
Name: EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: August 29, 2023
Documentation
Recall model EXOTIC MELANGE 250G – EXOTIC MELANGE 250G
29-08-2023 – PDF
(434.2 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More