EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G – EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G

EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G

Brand name: EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G

Name: EXOTIC MELANGE 250 G

Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall

Publication date: August 29, 2023

Recall model EXOTIC MELANGE 250G

29-08-2023 – PDF

(434.2 Kb)

