Expanding Opportunities: Increase in Medicine Degree Courses to Address Shortage of Doctors and Nurses

More Places in Medicine and Surgery to Meet the Needs of the Sanitary Sector

In response to the challenges posed by the two-year-long pandemic and the shortage of doctors and operators in the ward, the medical and healthcare industry is set to witness an increase in the number of places available for aspiring medical professionals. This move aims to address the current crisis and alleviate the shortcomings faced by the sector both in hospitals and in the area, particularly in the shortage of family doctors.

For the upcoming 2023/2024 academic year, a total of 18,133 places will be made available for Medicine degree courses, a significant increase from the 16,354 places offered last year. This decision comes after the Regions approved the proposal put forth by the Ministry of Health, acknowledging the growing demand for graduates in single-cycle medicine and health professions like nursing. Nationally, a total of 26,899 places will be offered for degree courses.

Circles close to the Ministry of Health have expressed the goal of supporting the profession and bridging the prevailing gap within the sector. The initial threshold set in February was 14,787 accesses to the Medicine course, but the idea of increasing this threshold by 20-30% was announced by the ministers of the University, Anna Maria Bernini, and Health, Horace Schillaci. Consequently, the target number of 18,133 places has been achieved, along with 1,248 places for Veterinary and 1,535 places for Dentistry.

Looking ahead to the future, the government has laid out plans to maintain these numbers with minor fluctuations until 2030. The objective is to achieve an increase of 30,000 admissions within seven years, while consistently keeping the planned number of places. To facilitate this, candidates will now have the opportunity to take two selection tests a year instead of the previous single test per day. This change allows individuals to repeat the attempt twice each calendar year, and they can apply as early as the fourth year, provided they have a diploma for effective enrollment.

In addition to the focus on medicine, the government is also prioritizing nursing education. For future nurses, there will be a total of 26,899 places available in degree courses, with a grand total of 34,752 places for the entire nursing sector. Furthermore, in the field of rehabilitation, 9,423 places are planned, including 2,850 places for physiotherapy, 1,799 places for professional educators, and 1,837 places for teacher training. In the areas of technical diagnostics and technical assistance, 6,399 places will be available, with an additional 2,378 places allocated for the prevention area.

The increase in available places represents a positive step towards addressing the current crisis in the medical and healthcare industry. By providing more opportunities for aspiring professionals, the government hopes to bolster the sector and ensure adequate healthcare support for the population.

