There are two potential therapeutic novelties for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. One is an alkaloid called Berberine, which is found in many plants and herbs that have been used in traditional medicines. Modern scientific investigations have shown that this compound has anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties and can potentially modify the course of disease in people with multiple sclerosis. A team of scientists in Iran tested the effects of berberine treatment given to mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a common mouse model of MS. Female mice with EAE were given an inactive treatment (saline) or berberine at a low or high dose (10 or 30mg/kg). Tissue analyzes showed fewer inflammatory cells in the brains of berberine-treated mice, as well as less evidence of demyelination, or the progressive loss of the myelin sheath. The treatment also decreased levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as interferon-gamma, TNF-alpha and interleukin-17.

Meanwhile, levels of anti-inflammatory molecules such as interleukin-4 and interleukin-10 were higher in the treated mice. Measures of disease severity were also significantly lower in the berberine-treated mice, with a more pronounced effect seen with the highest dose of the compound. Berberine at 30mg/kg significantly reduced the severity of disability and paralysis and greatly alleviated the symptoms of the disease. Further analyzes showed that the use of berberine significantly reduced the growth of T lymphocytes, a type of immune cell actively involved in the disease. More specifically, the results indicated that the berberine-treated mice had fewer Th1 and Th17 cells, subsets of T cells that are generally more pro-inflammatory and have been implicated in driving autoimmune diseases such as MS. In contrast, the levels of anti-inflammatory T cell subtypes — namely Th2 and regulatory T cells (Tregs) — were higher in berberine-treated mice than in untreated mice in this model.

The other novelty concerns a different compound, emodin, a polyphenolic substance extracted from herbs such as the Chinese plant Polygon’s cusp and common rhubarb, which may have a protective effect on the central nervous system. Studies from 2010 and 2012 demonstrated that this natural quinone protects the neuronal cells of the cerebral cortex from beta-amyloid toxicity in the context of Alzheimer’s-type degeneration. However, the potential therapeutic effect of emodin in the setting of multiple sclerosis remains unknown. In this study, a rat model of EAE was established by immune induction to simulate multiple sclerosis; and rats were injected with emodin intraperitoneally (20mg/kg/day). Once the model disease was established, the NLRP3 inflammasome and microglia exacerbated neuroinflammation, playing an important role in symptom development. The researchers thus discovered that the SIRT1/PGC-1α protein pair inhibits inflammasome activation; and SIRT1 (sirtuin) activation reduces disease severity.

Furthermore, emodin treatment reduced body weight loss and behavioral deficits, alleviated immune infiltration and demyelination, and also reduced the expression of inflammatory cytokines. Additional actions revealed by the treatment were the inhibition of the aggregation and activation of local immune cells (microglia), the decrease of the levels of the NLRP3 signaling pathway molecules and the increase of the expression of SIRT1 and PGC-1α. These two cellular proteins are protective and enhance the function of the mitochondria for energy production. These results suggest that emodin improves symptoms of experimental models of MS, perhaps by regulating the SIRT1/PGC-1α/NLRP3 signaling pathway and by inhibiting microglia-dependent inflammation. These preliminary results provide experimental evidence for the possible treatment of multiple sclerosis with berberine and emodin, expanding the clinical scope of these natural substances.

