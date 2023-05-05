Expenditure on pharmaceuticals in Westphalia-Lippe again increased significantly / traffic light coalition urgently needs to improve reform proposals

Dortmund – In Westphalia-Lippe, spending on medicines has risen significantly again: last year, around 7.4 million people with statutory health insurance received medicines worth 5.1 billion euros. This is an increase of 5.4 percent compared to the previous year. This was announced today by the AOK NordWest based on the current statistics of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds. “The traffic light coalition must finally slow down the persistently high increases in expenditure on pharmaceuticals. However, the legal changes brought about by the Statutory Health Insurance Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG) passed at the end of last year are by no means sufficient to turn back the price and expenditure spiral so that drug therapy remains affordable in the future,” says AOK CEO Tom Ackermann. On average, every person with statutory health insurance in Westphalia-Lippe was prescribed drugs for around 691 euros in 2022.

The central cost drivers for drug expenditure are still high-priced drugs and the area of ​​new therapies. The background is that in the case of patent-protected medicines, manufacturers in Germany are still free to set the price of their new medicine and can charge moon prices for it. The GKV-FinStG makes it possible for the negotiated reimbursement amount for new medicines to apply seven instead of twelve months after market entry. “But that’s not enough. Because manufacturers can still make high profits for six months at the prices they set, regardless of whether the new drug adds value to the supply or not,” says Ackermann. It is also to be feared that the price reductions expected from the second half of the year will be priced in beforehand and manufacturers will enter the market with even higher desired prices. Therefore there is only one solution: “The negotiated reimbursement amount must apply retrospectively to the market entry. For a reasonable price right from the start, an interim price should be set as a provisional billing amount for each new drug,” demands Ackermann.

In addition, new drugs cost more and more, but not more people benefit from them. “More and more money is being spent on an ever smaller supply range,” says Ackermann. Therefore, regulatory measures are urgently needed. This applies in particular to medicinal products for the treatment of rare diseases, where there is often still insufficient evidence but particularly high prices.

In the opinion of AOK boss Ackermann, the current reform proposals of the Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) point in the wrong direction: The now planned exemption of entire medicine groups from the proven discount agreements and fixed prices or the raising of price caps by up to 50 percent are not suitable for making the supply of medicines safer. On the contrary: Discount agreements ensure the supply of pharmaceuticals and at the same time offer pharmaceutical manufacturers more planning. “We know from many years of experience that discount agreements protect those who pay the premium from excessive drug prices and make an essential contribution to securing the financial capacity of the statutory health insurance system. Against the background of the tense financial situation, we cannot afford to weaken such an effective instrument. Strengthening discount agreements means securing potential savings,” says Ackermann.