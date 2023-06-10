Status: 08.06.2023 12:38 p.m Tiny seahorses, predatory cat sharks, huge whales: the Multimar Wattforum in Tönning shows the diversity of the North Sea habitat. The Otter facility is new and opens on June 10th.

Aquariums with hundreds of living animals and plants, models of huge whales, various interactive and listening stations – the exhibition in Tönning shows the fascinating, unique world of the North Sea and the Wadden Sea in all its diversity.

New otter facility with circular route

The latest attraction of the Multimar Wattforum is the otter enclosure. It has an indoor area with its own otter exhibition and a spacious outdoor area with a circular path, viewing platform and plenty of seating to watch the animals in peace. Until a few years ago, otters were almost extinct in Schleswig-Holstein, but their population is now increasing again. The animals also inhabit the coastal areas and have already been spotted in the mudflats off Sylt.

Fish feeding in the large aquarium





In the main exhibition building, a total of 37 aquariums offer the opportunity to get to know the species-rich underwater world of the North Sea better and to observe its inhabitants at close range. The main attraction is the large aquarium with around 250,0000 liters of sea water. Fourteen common animal species of the North Sea, including lobster, sturgeon, pollock, catfish, flounder, dogfish, salmon and sea trout, cavort behind the six-by-six meter panorama window.

A diver feeds the fish two days a week (April-October: Mon+Fri; November-March: Mon+Thu, 2 p.m.) and answers questions from visitors over a microphone.

Experience tideland dwellers up close

Other pools show the special living conditions in the Wadden Sea. For example, you can see how the animals live with the tides, digging in when the tide begins to become active again when the tide rises. In the surf pool, visitors can create waves themselves and follow the behavior of starfish, mussels, crabs and sea urchins in this rough sea zone. Children can crawl into a glass tunnel and experience the underwater surf first-hand.

Spot shore crabs and sole





There is also an aquarium with a mussel bank in which the mussels cling to stones with their fine adhesive threads and starfish try to crack them. Using a moving underwater camera, visitors can zoom in on the aquarium and observe different types of crabs such as spider crab, shore crab and hermit crab. In the sandy subsoil, plaice and sole can be tracked down.

Playful discovery is the focus in the Wattforum. The dune machine, for example, which shows how the coastline is formed, and a recumbent bicycle on which they can measure their speed with that of a beach crab, are popular with children.

Seahorses – rare inhabitants of the North Sea





A special treasure of the Multimar Wattforum is hidden in two of the smaller pools. That’s where the seahorses live. The small animals are from the North Sea – despite increased sightings in the past months – almost disappeared. In contrast, the animals in which the males carry and give birth to the young feel very comfortable in the Wattforum. Although rearing is considered very difficult, they regularly have offspring there.

Whale Watching ganz bequem

Also worth seeing is the whale exhibition, which shows, among other things, a more than 17.5 meter long sperm whale and a 6 meter long minke whale skeleton. Ten themed chambers provide information about the life of marine mammals and about the only whale native to the Wadden Sea, the porpoise. Afterwards, visitors can relax on a “lawn” and listen to stories about the sea.

Guided tours and boat trips

The Multimar Wattforum regularly offers guided tours through the exhibition, including in Low German. During the winter months, you can experience the aquariums on night tours: an employee then shows the nocturnal animals, which usually live in secret during the day. As the largest information center for the Wadden Sea National Park in Schleswig Holstein, you can also buy combination tickets that are valid for visiting the exhibition and for a boat trip to the national park, for example to the seal banks or to the Halligen.

Map: Sights in Tönning

Further information

The port with the packing house and the pretty old town characterize Tönning. The Multimar Wattforum is also worth a visit. more

St. Peter-Ording and the Westerhever lighthouse are the most famous destinations on the North Frisian peninsula. more

The Wadden Sea is a unique coastal area and World Heritage Site. It offers vacationers a special experience of nature. more

4 Min The coastal dwellers were repeatedly hit by storm surges, around 1362 by the Grote Mandränke. To this day, the sea keeps revealing remnants of the catastrophe. 4 mins See also Asking students to mobilize their grandparents to vaccinate the CCP's mandatory vaccination has provoked public anger | Guangxi | Beihai | Beijing