Expert breaks down discounter rolls – “Would not pass the test”

Why go to the expensive bakery when baked goods are also available at a lower price? Many customers reach for the inexpensive alternative in the supermarket or discounter. But do the products live up to their promises?

At Lidl, baked goods are even one of the best-selling products of all. As “Echo 24” reported, the SWR market check asked two master bakers to take a close look at the rolls, pretzels and the like from Lidl, Aldi and Rewe. Here comes the big baked goods comparison of the supermarket chains.

Big baked goods comparison: which supermarket chain will win the race?

The two master bakers examined the baked goods without knowing which products came from which supermarket. In the first test, the conventional rolls, the supermarket chain Lidl had to put up with a damper.

The criticism was clear: the cooking time had not yet been reached and some rolls were said to have already been pre-baked. Manfred Stiefel, one of the master bakers, was certain: “An apprentice baker would not pass the exam with these rolls. He would fail.”

Lidl defends itself against the test result

But Lidl didn’t let the test result sit down and defended itself according to the media report: “In our more than 3250 Lidl branches, we bake freshly several times a day. Our baked goods, such as bread and rolls, are delivered frozen to the branches as dough pieces or gently pre-baked blanks.”

And the other chains? Aldi secured first place in the ranking for conventional rolls, while Rewe was only average. But Lidl caught up and was able to convince with the pretzels and the crusty bread.

Lidl pretzels are convincing, Rewe with multigrain bread

While Aldi’s pretzels fell behind, Lidl’s pretzels impressed with their crispness, appearance and taste. The discounter’s crusty bread was similarly convincing. In addition to appearance and taste, the prices of baked goods from Lidl, Rewe and Co. were also compared in the SWR market check.

To do this, the master bakers tested the multigrain bread from the three markets. Rewe ended up in first place. The conclusion? In summary, there was no clear winner. While Aldi is ahead in conventional rolls and Rewe was convincing in multigrain bread, Lidl showed its strength in pretzels and crusty bread. Lidl was thus able to win two of the four comparisons.

This text was created, edited and checked with the help of artificial intelligence. More about our rules for dealing with AI can be found here.

By Klara Indernach (KI)

