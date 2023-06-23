Expert has bad news for all sweetener friends

Before I answer the most pressing questions, here’s the latest development on sweeteners: Sugar substitutes don’t help with weight control and may increase risk of heart disease and diabetes, WHO warns. And German researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich have now discovered that an average sweetener intake can affect the immune cells in the blood.

What are the most common sweeteners used in food?

The best known sweeteners are aspartame, cyclamate, saccharin, sucralose and stevia. They have a sweetening power about 30 to 3,000 times higher than classic sugar. At the same time, sweeteners contain almost no energy in the generally very small amounts used, i.e. they do not provide any calories.

What are the health risks associated with taking artificial sweeteners?

The wording “associated with risk” is important because in the studies – so-called observational studies – certain diseases correlate with increased consumption of sweeteners. However, a correlation is not yet causality, so whether sweeteners actually (partly) cause these diseases is not definitively known. For example, some observational studies have found that people who consume a lot of artificial sweeteners are more likely to be overweight and more likely to suffer from diabetes. Recent studies suggest that sweeteners may increase both cancer and cardiovascular risk, as well as insulin resistance. However, it may also be that these associations were observed because of “reverse causality” – which means that ill and obese people may think that if they consume less sugar and more sweeteners, they will eat, drink and live healthier. However, that is complete nonsense. Overall, more evidence suggests that sweeteners may be more likely to trick our bodies and exert negative effects on the one hand — on the other hand, there is no evidence that the “sugar imitations” make you slim or promote health. So it’s better to sweeten with real sugar if you like it sweet.

What are the benefits of sweeteners?

In short: there are none.

How do sweeteners affect body weight and metabolism?

There are theses that state that sweeteners fool our body with the sweet taste “now comes sugar” – and our organism then prepares for it, for example with the increased release of insulin (when consumed together with carbohydrates). But then there is no sugar with calories that have to be processed, but a “sugar pretender” without energy. What remains is more hunger – also because sweeteners neither release satiety hormones nor fill you up. And then the sweetener users often eat more. A negative influence on our gastrointestinal microbiome, formerly known as “intestinal flora”, is also being discussed. Sweeteners do not have a direct effect on body weight. However, many people fall victim to the misconception that they lose weight permanently by consuming sweeteners. However, the scientific evidence for this is lacking. When losing weight and especially when staying slim permanently, many other essential factors are important instead. In particular, the holistic, individual path is the focus here – you can find out how it works here.

What are the recommendations for the consumption of sweeteners?

No one needs general recommendations on individual food ingredients or additives. These are very vague estimates without any scientific basis or relevance to the individual. My recommendation, therefore, is that since sweeteners offer no health benefits, but do correlate with some “high-level” risks, you’d be better off sweetening and eating foods with real sugar — if you’re watching your weight, then of course in moderation.

