It is possible to resume physical activity very soon if the birth was natural. This was stated by Claudio Giorlandino, gynecologist and scientific director of the Altamedica Research Center, recalling that physical exercise after childbirth has been discussed for a long time by scientific associations and the recommendations have been better summarized in the Guidelines of ACOG, the gynecologists’ association of the United States.

First, when can you start exercising after pregnancy? If the mother has had a physiological pregnancy and a normal vaginal delivery, explains the expert, “she should be able to start exercising again soon, immediately after the birth of the baby. It is usually safe to start training a few days after the birth or as soon as you feel ready. Generally after a month or 40 days the activity should even be recommended. However, if you have had a caesarean delivery or complications, you cannot start training without the advice of your gynecologist”. It is recommended, continues Giorlandino, to initially do an activity immediately after childbirth “for 20-30 minutes a day. Obviously training can be more intense in women who have already conducted vigorous activity before childbirth and in athletes and women very young. Multiparous and elderly women must avoid putting stress on the pelvic floor at the beginning. A fundamental recommendation is to stop exercising if any pain appears”.

However, the most fearful, he warns, “it is good that they start walking. Walking is a great way to get back in shape. Another good way to get daily exercise is to participate in a gym class”. As for the type of activity, “aerobic activity should be preferred. The one in which the mother has to move the large muscles of the body (such as those of the legs and arms) in a rhythmic way. At the beginning, about a week after a vaginal birth and in a physiological pregnancy, moderate intensity activity is preferred. This means that you will have to train in order to gradually increase your heart rate and start to sweat. More than a month or 40 days after delivery, it will be advisable to start with muscle strengthening to work major muscle groups in the body, such as legs, arms and hips.Examples include yoga, pilates, weight lifting, sit-ups and push-ups.

There are also exercises called Kegel exercises that help tone the pelvic floor muscles. Muscle strengthening activities should be carried out in addition to aerobic activity at least 2 days a week”. In any case, he concludes, “there are no absolute rules and it is always good to inform your gynecologist”.