Expert: The optimal sleeping position for a harmonious relationship in bed

Why do we move at night and why do many people have different sleeping positions?

We move about 20 times a night, we can move two to three times as often. This is good and important, because if we were to remain in one position, the tissue would not be supplied with enough blood and we would feel sore. In addition, painful tension would arise because our muscles would be loaded on one side. However, most people tend to have a certain sleeping position. This seems to be particularly important for falling asleep. Everyone knows that they find it difficult to fall asleep in an unfamiliar sleeping position. Many don’t squint on a night flight or a night train ride, even though they are dog-tired. Falling asleep in the unfamiliar sitting position just doesn’t want to succeed.

Whether curled up like a fetus, stretched out on your back like a king, lying on your side or on your stomach, everyone has their favorite position. This appears to be established as early as childhood, between the ages of six and eight, and to be maintained throughout life.

Are there connections between sleeping positions and physical complaints or illnesses?

In the course of life, however, it may become necessary for health reasons to give up the sleeping position you have grown fond of. For those who are prone to spinal, shoulder or hip pain, the supine position can offer advantages for orthopedic reasons. It is considered the “royal position”: The straight posture supports your spine, you are less prone to tension, there is less weight on your organs and in the morning you have fewer imprints from pillows and mattresses on your face. On the other hand, snorers saw particularly loudly when lying on their back due to the tongue falling back. The so-called sleep apnea – breathing pauses and stops – can also occur exclusively or to a greater extent in the supine position. In these cases, the supine position should be avoided, which should not be difficult, at least at times, due to repeated elbow bumps from annoyed or anxious partners.

Cardiologists have recently recommended people with heart problems to lie on their right side. Lie on your left side and press the weight of your upper body onto your heart. The body releases more stress hormones in order to increase the somewhat weaker cardiac output. On the right, on the other hand, the heart is relieved and the vegetative nervous system is more relaxed. However, those who tend to heartburn have advantages on the left side: The backflow of stomach acid into the esophagus is more likely to be prevented in this position and heartburn is prevented. Regardless of which side we sleep on, for orthopedic reasons, the thoracic and cervical spine should always form a straight line to avoid sleep-disturbing pain and tension

How does the choice of pillow or mattress affect the preferred sleeping position?

Because we spend about a third of our lives in bed, it is important to ensure that we are comfortable enough. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a perfect underlay for everyone to have a good night’s sleep. Everyone needs a resting place that is individually tailored to their needs.

Adequate bed space is a must. The rule of thumb is: the length of the bed should be 20, preferably 30 centimeters above your height.

In order not to transfer movements during sleep to your partner and disturb them in their sleep, everyone should have their own mattress. This also ensures that the spines of both sleepers receive the best possible support for their individual size, weight and body position during sleep.

In general, it can be said that a mattress that is too hard promotes pressure points and pain, while a mattress that is too soft does not support the spine enough. This can also result in pain and sleep disturbances. Point-elastic mattresses with different zones – they are even available tailored for side and back sleepers – are a good choice here. Cold foam or latex mattresses support the body optimally, as do pocket spring core mattresses with a sufficient number of pockets. The latter provide better ventilation and are preferred by people who sweat more easily during sleep. Those who tend to shiver might be better off with latex or cold foam mattresses.

The slatted frame under the mattress should support the point elasticity of the pad. The firmness of the areas for the head, shoulders, hips and feet must be individually adjustable, since the body does not sink into the mattress in the same way due to the different weights and the contact surface.

Whether the pillow is a good resting pillow depends very much on your sleep type and preferred lying position. Some people sleep better elevated, others better flat, some on their side, others on their stomach or back. The pillow should support your head and neck in every position. Dimensions of 40 x 80 often fulfill this support function better than smaller specimens.

A good duvet should ensure that we neither sweat nor freeze. It shouldn’t be as heavy as lead and shouldn’t restrict our nocturnal movements. A blanket that is too big is more of a hindrance here, but a small “placemat” is also not good, because then we can easily kick free and shiver when we turn. The optimum properties are therefore light, of sufficient size, airy, and insulating against moisture and heat. In addition to the mattress, the blanket plays a central role in heat and moisture regulation, after all we lose up to 1.5 liters of fluid during sleep. The type of filling does not play the central role. Whether synthetic or natural material – both can fulfill their purpose if they are of good quality.

Can sleeping positions tell us anything about the quality of our sleep?

As soon as you can assume your individually comfortable favorite (falling) sleeping position, which was determined in childhood, and the mattress, bed frame, pillow and blanket do not lead to painful physical tension, you are optimally relaxed and consequently have the best possible sleep quality.