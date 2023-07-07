“Expert Tips for a Safe and Serene Summer with Your Children

Title: The Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital Experts Share Summer Safety Tips for Children

By the sea, in the mountains, or in the city, the experts from Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital have compiled a helpful guide to help parents ensure their children have a safe and enjoyable summer. The guide includes advice on dealing with mosquito and jellyfish bites, appropriate clothing, sun exposure, and motion sickness. To access the full article and section, visit www.Ospedalebambinogesu.it.

Direct sun exposure: A balance between vitamin D and skin protection

Experts from Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital emphasize the importance of direct sun exposure for the production of vitamin D, which aids calcium absorption and deposition in bones. However, prolonged exposure during the hottest hours can lead to rashes, burns, and increase the risk of skin cancer in adulthood. Children below 6 months should avoid direct sunlight altogether, while children between 6 months and 2 years should avoid exposure between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm.

Dressing appropriately for the heat

Parents are advised to dress their children in light, breathable fabrics such as linen and cotton, particularly considering younger children find it harder to maintain a constant body temperature. Sudden temperature changes, such as moving to air-conditioned rooms, should also be taken into account. While protective sunglasses and hats are recommended, it can be challenging for smaller children to keep them on.

Maintaining a balanced diet in summer

As the temperature rises, it is recommended to reduce caloric intake, especially from fatty foods. Simple and easily digestible carbohydrates, along with a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, are ideal for preventing dehydration. Increasing water and fresh fruit juice intake are also encouraged, while avoiding cold, carbonated, or overly sweet drinks.

Age-specific guidelines for beach visits and swimming

For infants aged between 0-6 months, it is advised to limit beach visits to early mornings or sunset due to their difficulty in regulating body temperature. After the first six months, gradual exposure to the beach is recommended until 10.30 am or after 6.30 pm. Bathing in sea water or a pool is generally not necessary for infants within the first six months, but can be allowed if the climate and water temperature is comfortable.

Enjoying the mountains safely

Children, without any specific health issues, can tolerate high altitudes similar to adults. However, it is crucial to evaluate any potential risks before modifying routines for infants less than three months old. Fast gondola lifts are not recommended for children aged 2-3.

Managing mosquito bites and jellyfish encounters

When a child is bitten by a mosquito, applying 5% aluminum chloride gel or ice packs directly onto the affected area helps alleviate itching and swelling. In the case of jellyfish stings, rubbing the area with a plastic card prevents toxins from spreading, then applying hot sand and salt water are recommended. Consult a doctor if there are more severe reactions. Weever fish stings cause intense pain, and it is advisable to immerse the affected area in hot water to deactivate the toxin. In complicated cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotics and antihistamines.

Summer can be a wonderful time for families, full of adventures and new experiences. By following these expert tips and guidelines, parents can ensure their children have a safe and memorable summer season.