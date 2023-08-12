Expert Tips for Maintaining Your Summer Tan: The Power of Tanning Foods

In the middle of summer, a tan is also an added value in terms of beauty. The expert advises how to keep it for as long as possible

In the summertime, many people strive to achieve that perfect tan. Aside from its aesthetic appeal, a tan is considered an added value in terms of beauty. To ensure that your tan lasts as long as possible, experts have suggested incorporating certain foods into your diet.

According to Gaia Gottardi, a biologist and nutritionist, vitamins such as A, C, and E, carotenoids, omega-3s, and antioxidants are necessary for maintaining an amber complexion. Omega-3s play a crucial role in improving the absorption of vitamins A and E, which are fat-soluble. Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant agent, contributing to collagen formation and skin elasticity. Vitamin E, known as the anti-aging vitamin, actively combats cellular aging. Carotenoids stimulate melanin synthesis, promoting tanning.

To enhance your tan, it is recommended to consume foods with orange and red colors. Tomatoes, rich in lycopene, provide exceptional protection against solar radiation. Fresh fruits like melon, watermelon, peaches, and apricots are packed with vitamin A, which helps increase melanin levels for a golden tan. Watermelon, due to its content of group B vitamins, may also extend the duration of your tan. Carrots, another excellent addition to various dishes, should be eaten with a drizzle of olive oil to fully benefit from their carotene content.

In addition to specific tanning foods, there are other dietary elements to consider. Oilseeds, eaten as snacks or incorporated into homemade bread, contain vitamin E that protects against skin aging caused by sun exposure. Vegetables such as peppers, rocket, broccoli, and radicchio, abundant in vitamin C and carotenoids, are also beneficial for maintaining a tan. Extra virgin olive oil, commonly used in Mediterranean cuisine, is rich in antioxidants, making it a great choice for drizzling over dishes and vegetables.

Red fruits, including currants, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are not only delicious but also contribute to skin elasticity and hydration due to their content of polyphenols and vitamins. Lastly, taking advantage of the summer season, it is recommended to increase fish consumption, especially omega-3-rich varieties like blue fish and wild salmon, which can be enjoyed as cold dishes.

By incorporating these tanning foods and other beneficial dietary elements into your daily routine, you can help maintain your tan and enjoy its beauty for a longer period of time.

Source: [Insert Publication Name]

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

