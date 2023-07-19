Experts agree: the list of foods to eat at all times to lower cholesterol and sugar

Cholesterol and blood sugar are two of the most worrying values. Here’s what to eat to keep them under control.

Among the values ​​to keep under control when doing blood tests are cholesterol and sugar levels. High values they can contribute to the onset of cardiovascular disease or diabetes (among others).

Among the best safeguards for keeping these values ​​under control and, indeed, lowering them, there is thediet. Experts have compiled a list of foods that can be eaten at all times to reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

The list of foods to eat to lower cholesterol and blood sugar

In the list of foods to eat at any time to lower cholesterol and sugar levels there are foods rich in antioxidants and very versatile. They are so delicious that you can add them to salads, yoghurts, cakes, desserts.

The list of foods to eat to lower cholesterol and sugars – tantasalute.it

Here’s what they are:

The strawberries, very rich in vitamins (such as C) and folic acid, potassium and magnesium. Studies have shown that they reduce blood pressure and increase levels of good cholesterol.I blueberries, in addition to being very tasty, it has been seen that they help reduce the risk of heart attacks thanks to the presence of antioxidants that prevent the oxidation of cholesterol and its accumulation in the arteries. They are also useful for strengthening the immune system and for avoiding the risk of diabetes (consuming them reduces the incidence by about 27%). raspberries they help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, decreasing the risk of heart disease. They are very rich in vitamin C and fiber and have been shown to reduce the size of colon polyps which, when degenerated, can lead to colon cancer. Goji seeds, real superfoods arrived from China. They are very rich in vitamin A and zeaxanthin, which help eye health, but also in antioxidants which prevent aging. Their high content of essential amino acids makes them perfect for losing weight because they activate the metabolism.I redberry, like the blue ones, are a concentrate of goodness and health. They help fight urinary infections: they contain proanthocyanidins, substances that prevent bacteria from adhering to the walls of the bladder. In addition they support the health of the heart and blood vessels thanks to the high content of flavonoids.

They are good, tasty and versatile: these foods are perfect to integrate into your daily diet to keep cholesterol and sugar levels under control, in order to preserve heart health and counteract high blood sugar. From today they can be added to yoghurt, desserts and cakes or enjoyed alone for a full of goodness and health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

