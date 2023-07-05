Home » Experts Divided on Removing COVID Rules for Positive Cases: FTO Calls for Change
Experts Divided on Removing COVID Rules for Positive Cases: FTO Calls for Change

Title: Organized Tourism Federation Calls for Removal of COVID Restrictions for Positive Cases

Subtitle: Experts Divided on the Proposal

The Organized Tourism Federation (Fto) has urged the Minister of Health, Schillaci, and the Minister of Tourism, Santanché, to remove the existing regulations for individuals who test positive for COVID-19. In response to this request, experts have expressed differing opinions on the matter.

According to infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, the current requirement for a 5-day isolation period for COVID-positive individuals seems outdated considering the changing nature of the virus. Bassetti believes that if someone requires assistance, they can go to the hospital where appropriate measures will be followed. However, if individuals test positive while on vacation and display symptoms, Bassetti considers it absurd to continue with the current regulations. He emphasizes that Italy is the last country in Europe to enforce such rules.

On the other hand, Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology, and diagnostics of bio-emergencies at the Sacco hospital in Milan, considers the isolation requirement for COVID-positive cases as a bureaucratic burden. Gismondo argues that people do not always get tested for COVID when they have flu-like symptoms and suggests that the rule has become obsolete and is no longer being followed.

Epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco cautions against completely eliminating the isolation obligation for COVID-positive individuals. Lopalco acknowledges the need to adjust control measures but emphasizes that the virus still poses a risk. He believes that disease surveillance and isolation obligations are essential for handling infectious diseases, including COVID.

See also  "The Rise of Monster Hunters" will land on PC on January 12, 2022

Clinical immunologist Mauro Minelli suggests finding alternative ways to compensate for the possible elimination of social restrictions for positive cases. For instance, he proposes requiring individuals who test positive for COVID to wear Ffp2 masks when in contact with others in public facilities.

Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco agrees that it is time to ease restrictions but emphasizes the importance of individual responsibility in preventing the spread of the virus. Pregliasco suggests adopting the Asian practice of wearing masks when feeling unwell to protect others.

Meanwhile, Gabriele Milani, the national director of the Organized Tourism Federation of Confcommercio, has written a letter to the Ministers of Tourism and Health, advocating for the removal of the isolation requirement for COVID-positive individuals. Milani argues that these restrictions no longer appear justified, especially considering that other European Union countries have already lifted similar measures. He highlights the negative impact these restrictions have on the tourism industry, particularly regarding travel package cancellations.

The Fto director also raises concerns about the inconsistency between Italy’s regulations and those of other EU countries, which can cause difficulties in managing cases involving foreign tourists who test positive while on holiday. The federation urges swift action to align Italy’s legislation with the rest of the EU, taking into account the expiration of other COVID-related regulations.

The debate surrounding the removal of COVID restrictions for positive cases continues, with experts expressing differing viewpoints on the matter. The Italian government will need to carefully consider these perspectives and weigh the potential benefits and risks before making any changes to the existing regulations.

