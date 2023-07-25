Experts Highlight Health Disparities in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients in Puerto Rico

Title: Health Disparities in Puerto Rico’s Chronic Kidney Disease Patients Highlighted by Experts

By: Luisa Ochoa

July 25, 2023

The incidence and prevalence of kidney disease in Puerto Rico are on the rise, with an increasing number of patients reaching advanced stages that require dialysis treatment, according to experts. While patients and lifestyle choices are often held responsible for this trend, there is also evidence of inequitable treatment contributing to the challenges faced by kidney disease patients.

Dr. Rafael Burgos Calderón, a renowned nephrologist with extensive experience caring for kidney disease patients in Puerto Rico and other Latin American countries, shed light on this issue. He explained that the healthcare system’s focus is primarily on disease treatment rather than prevention, emphasizing the need to revolutionize medical practice towards prevention.

Early symptoms of kidney disease are often not apparent, making it crucial for doctors and patients to prioritize regular tests to detect the condition before it progresses too far. Dr. Burgos Calderón stressed the importance of proactive measures and prevention in combating kidney disease.

Addressing the health disparities in kidney disease care, Ángela Díaz, the executive director of the Renal Council of Puerto Rico, emphasized the need for education and reducing the barriers faced by diagnosed patients. She highlighted social determinants such as poverty levels, educational gaps, and lack of knowledge about kidney health as factors preventing patients from seeking timely medical attention. Shockingly, nearly half of the patients in Puerto Rico begin dialysis without receiving appropriate guidance or referrals to nephrologists.

Furthermore, the Renal Council of Puerto Rico estimates that over 350,000 people on the island may have renal insufficiency without their knowledge. Puerto Rico ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest incidence of dialysis patients. These figures underscore the pressing need to address kidney failure and its impact on the population.

Transportation-related difficulties pose another significant challenge for patients in adhering to their kidney disease treatment. Around 30% of non-adherence is attributed to transportation issues, with nearly 3,000 individuals in Puerto Rico relying on non-emergency transportation for dialysis sessions. This equates to approximately 330 trips per year, making access to treatment a burden for many.

Experts additionally highlighted barriers related to patient age, comorbidities, and disabilities, which further complicate the timely care of these chronic conditions.

As Puerto Rico grapples with the increasing prevalence of kidney disease, healthcare providers, policymakers, and the wider community must work together to bridge the gaps in prevention, education, and access to care. By addressing the health disparities faced by chronic kidney disease patients, Puerto Rico can strive towards improving the management and overall well-being of its population.

