Are there natural antibiotics that can act almost like medicines? The answer is yes, here’s what they are and what benefits they offer.

IS flu weather, sore throat, cold and of many viruses that attack our defenses. We can defend ourselvesLuckily, even with natural remedies.

Obviously medicines allow us to heal well, and thanks to Science our lives have lengthened. But together with the common medicines we can take natural substances and recover from the slightest ailments. Some of them are considered almost as powerful as antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

It goes without saying that in the event of health problems we must contact our doctor, who will be able to recommend the most suitable treatment path. But in Nature there are many healthy foods that strengthen our defenses and protect us from diseaseand this is precisely what Science affirms.

Being able to do without, in some specific cases, medicines and antibiotics is certainly fortunate. Let’s not forget that it is precisely because of the incorrect intake of antibiotics that some bacteria have become resistant to treatments, and are now more dangerous.

But let’s find out which natural elements we can exploit to feel better.

Fight seasonal ailments with these 4 ‘natural antibiotics’, expert advice

At a time when we are feeling bad, perhaps due to theseasonal fluWe must follow the doctor’s instructions. We can though help any medicines prescribed with rest, with a healthy diet and with some very beneficial natural substances.

The first is theGarlic, which we all certainly use in the kitchen even if its strong taste/smell are not always fully appreciated. Garlic, however, is a powerful natural antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial, always used to fight inflammation and infections. According to experts, two cloves a day have an excellent action: if it is difficult to chew it as it is, we can blend it and add it to normal recipes such as meat sauce or minestrone.

Always staying on the culinary theme, we can take advantage of one precious root as a spice, i.e. lo Ginger. Notoriously it offers reinforcement to the immune defenses and Ginger also boasts anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties. We can prepare one ginger and lemon herbal tea or use the pieces of the root directly in the dishes.

In case of a sore throatInstead, we can use theEchinaceaa plant well known for its effects of fight against viral infections. In the pharmacy there are many natural preparations based on this natural antibiotic, which we can take, for example, in the form of herbal tea.

Finally, there is a fruit widely used in homeopathyand it’s about the Ribes Nigrumor Blackcurrant. It is considered as powerful as cortisone and is found in many preparations even in pharmacies. It is believed to have aimmunostimulating actionwhich fights fatigue and stress, and has broad anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties. Many use it in case of conjunctivitis and allergies.

Naturally each of these substances, even if natural, can give side effects depending on the individual cases. Therefore, before taking them, it is always good to consult a doctor or an expert.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)