Experts want to work for children’s health – Minister rejects them

Even if the last lockdown is long over: the corona pandemic has not left our society untouched. Many children and young people in particular still suffer from the long-term effects. They are increasingly suffering from mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorders, but the therapeutic care is far from sufficient.

The Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth now want to tackle the problem. On February 8, 2023, Karl Lauterbach and Lisa Paus presented the final report of the interministerial working group “Health effects on children and young people due to Corona”. At the same time, the “Mental Health Coaches” model program was presented. Educational professionals should be trained to provide first aid for mental health problems.

10 million euros are earmarked for the program at 100 schools, while at the same time the number of therapy places for children is to be increased with a change in the law. However, nothing has happened since then, to the regret of the Beisheim Foundation, which began dealing with the mental health of children and young people long before the pandemic. FOCUS online spoke to managing director Annette Heuser.

“Great need for action”: Children are still suffering from the consequences of the pandemic

FOCUS online: Ms. Heuser, let’s start from scratch. How exactly has the corona pandemic affected children and young people?

Anette Heuser: Several studies, in particular the Copsy study, have shown that the effects of the corona pandemic on children and young people are really serious. In the Copsy study, 3 out of 10 young people state that their quality of life has been restricted by Corona.

At the same time, young people are incredibly tense not only because of the Corona crisis, but also because of the energy crisis or the war in Ukraine. This applies even more to children and young people whose parents have already been heavily burdened by the Corona crisis and who are already burdened by a disadvantaged socio-economic background. As a foundation, we see a great need for action here.

FOCUS online: How do schools and leisure activities deal with this challenge?

Heuser: Especially in the sports sector we see that the clubs are left alone with the care of children and young people when they complain about mental problems. At the same time, the parents of the children themselves see that there is a need for action, but there are simply not enough therapy places, especially for patients who are legally insured.

Now you can say that there are school psychologists in the schools. But on average across Europe, there is only one psychologist for every 1,500 schoolchildren. In Germany, there are 5,400 students for every supervising person. This is an insane disproportion that is even worse in some federal states such as Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg.

FOCUS online: How can that be?

Heuser: The problem shows that children and young people have no lobby, especially when it comes to their health. There is simply no investment here. We find it incredible that Ministers Paus and Ministers Lauterbach presented their project back in February, but we haven’t heard anything from the planned mental health coaches since then. Something is announced but not implemented. We are in a really urgent situation right now.

“The federal government cannot announce any solutions that are not then put into practice”

FOCUS online: Have you already contacted the ministries?

Heuser: As a foundation, we naturally have many established project partners that we support. One organization also contacted Lisa Paus’ Federal Ministry and asked how the project was progressing and whether there were any possibilities of supporting it.

The response was that inquiries of this kind should be avoided. We found that very surprising. As a foundation, we ourselves have many years of experience with the topic and have started a pilot project in Lower Saxony that works in a similar way.

FOCUS online: What does this pilot project look like?

Heuser: In a unique pilot project with the Ministry of Education in Lower Saxony, we are currently training 850 teachers to become first aiders in the field of mental health. This helps the teachers to deal better with mental stress in the teaching staff, to recognize crises and to be able to provide first aid. The additional module “I am everything” – based on our information portal on depression and mental health in children and adolescents – sensitizes teachers to dealing with mentally stressed students.

The number of registrations shows very clearly that our training meets the needs of the teachers. We originally planned to train 80 teachers in our pilot. When almost 850 teachers then registered for the training, it made it clear to us how much the topic of mental health is on the minds of the teachers! It went without saying that we would like to make the training possible for all registered teachers and school social workers. Together with the state of Lower Saxony, we will bear the costs of around 350,000 to 500,000 euros.

FOCUS online: The Federal Ministry would like to make 10 million euros available for only 100 schools. How do you explain this high discrepancy?

Heuser: There is also a big question mark for us and we cannot explain how this money should be used sensibly.

FOCUS online: What is your wish for the federal government now?

Heuser: Topics related to the mental health of children and young people must be established in schools. There is certainly no one right way, but Germany could use federalism here to try out several ideas in the federal states. It is only important that the federal government does not announce any solutions that are not then implemented. Action must now be taken and a joint effort agreed.